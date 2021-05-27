Cancel
Latest things on Dreamwidth Studios. This page shows you a sample of the most recently posted things that are available on the site.

Lifestylehowsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. All I’m craving in life right now is sourdough with sharp cheddar and fresh tomatoes. And I probably won’t have a legit GOOD local tomato here for, like, two months. At least!. 2. You are doing a good job. I love. 3. Over the weekend my kids had cinnamon...
Beauty & Fashionbeautylaunchpad.com

One Hairstylist Shares Tips for Achieving with Mental Wellbeing

I deal with major depressive episodes and severe anxiety. Sounds scary, right? And it can be. I think of myself as a cheerful person, but I worry constantly—and if I’m not actively working on myself, that’s when the very bad feelings creep in. I’ve talked about depression a lot on my social media because I know it helps me when others share their mental health struggles, too.
Fitnesssimichiropractic.com

Simi Chiropractic Health Center

Healthy news and information from Simi Chiropractic Health Center. — 3 Ways to Improve Your Health in Under 5 Minutes. We all want to live healthy, robust lives. In today’s fast paced world, it can seem that there just isn’t time for it all. But we’ve got good news—small changes can have a big impact on your health.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Self-Love Tips

Self-love is sometimes thought to be an appreciation for one’s own worth or value. The words “self-love” are not generally used in psychology research. Instead, research is conducted on topics like self-worth, self-esteem , or self-compassion —topics closely related to self-love. Positive feelings towards the self are thought to be...
Behind Viral VideosMedscape News

TikTok a Tool in Mental Health Care?

There was a time when I was on the cutting edge of psychiatry and technology. I was the first physician I knew to communicate with my patients by text messages, which left my colleagues aghast. And then, in 2006, I started a blog with two other psychiatrists; they chose to use pseudonyms, but I used my real (and uncommon) first name, well aware that this might leave me a bit exposed.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Dr. Sunni Patel of DishDashDeets: “Raise Awareness”

Step away from that unanswered email, stop scrolling social media to seek the ideal of perfection or living vicariously through others, and spend time for you — sleep, exercise and diet. Our mental and physical wellbeing is far more important than ever before and it will help to keep you sustained, energized and ready to take on the world!
Mental Healthlareviewofbooks.org

Charlotte Brontë’s OCD

The year I was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder was the same year I discovered Charlotte Brontë’s novel, Villette. Lucy’s story is, like mine, one of a young woman who moves away from home for a career opportunity–she to a pensionnat in a fictional Catholic town called Villette where she planned to teach, and I to New York City, where I would attend grad school, and become a teacher too. Her story is also, like mine, one of mental suffering and recovery– and in particular, suffering that stems from intrusive thoughts that seem to come from elsewhere.
Healthslugmag.com

A Way to Heal: Sarah Lynn of The Esoteric Way

Even from a young age, Sarah Lynn of The Esoteric Way has been in tune with the emotions and energies of other people. Growing up, Sarah had no idea that her keen intuition was a gift that not everyone had. “I thought it was normal,” she says. It wasn’t until she was a young, single mother dealing with a bout of bad luck and negative energy that she sought out energy healing. Sarah’s session with the healer empowered her in her personal life, and when the healer suggested that she seek out this esoteric knowledge for herself, Sarah immersed herself in it. Now, through her energy-healing practice, The Esoteric Way, Sarah has come to help people heal from emotional pain through her services.
Healthneurologicwellnessinstitute.com

Patient Success Story

Thamy is a former patient of The Neurologic Wellness Institute and has become a patient advocate due to her positive experience. Thamy began having symptoms after having a baby and discusses her health journey and her experience at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “The contents displayed such as text, content, and...
Religionmissioalliance.org

Unfiltered: Authenticity in the Kingdom of God

One of the deep fears of the church today is what appears to be a continuous spiral into disunity. The picture-perfect façade which has become “normal” that Sunday morning attendees wear as a mask (figurative and literal these days) gets ripped off as the reality of life crashes into them the moment they exhale in their car after service. Look at our world today afresh with racism, sexism, abuse, just to name a few societal ills. We as the church have been asking the question, “How do we find unity within the Kingdom of God?”
Public Healthhealthnewshub.org

Feeling Socially Awkward Post-COVID? Some Dos and Don’ts

Last month, “Saturday Night Live” did a skit called “Post Quarantine Conversation” that felt relatable to pretty much everyone. The scene was a post-fully-vaccinated cocktail party. As people reconnected with small talk on the outside, inwardly they wondered:. “Who is this?”. “Is she my cousin?”. “Is this really a conversation?”
KidsDaily Record

ABOUT CHILDREN: Beauty filters

What do you know about beauty filters? They have sprung up everywhere on the internet. The filters allow children to shorten or lengthen their nose, plump their lips, change their cheek or jawline, alter the shape of their eyes; change just about anything concerning their face. These are not the...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Watch Doctor Mike’s Nighttime Routine

Doctor Mike may like his nighttime routine simple and sweet, but rest assured, it's backed with ample medical wisdom. The Internet-famous physician, real name Mike Varshavski, is well versed in the significant ways skin care is tied to other underlying health conditions, allowing him to take the right precautions and seek the best treatments for his skin. “Being a family medicine doctor, we actually have training in dermatology, because a lot of what we do is screening and catching problems early, so you understand skin cancer and skin protection,” he shares on the latest episode of Go to Bed with Me. “That’s why we’re so vigilant about putting SPF on.”
Mental Healthhealthyplace.com

Repeating Your Bipolar Story to Every Doctor

If you've been interacting with doctors as a person with bipolar disorder for more than about a week, you've probably learned the fact that you have to repeat your bipolar story to every doctor under the sun. It's unbelievably frustrating. Mental health professionals treat you like you have never described your bipolar disorder to another person. This is almost never the case. Usually, doctors are asking about your bipolar disorder in front of a huge file outlining your history with bipolar disorder. And repeating your bipolar story over and over is distressing and isn't something we should have to do.
HealthPosted by
POZ

I Am Not a Victim

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Home Town’s Erin Napier Defends Feeding Newborn Daughter Mae Formula: She’ll Be ‘Strong’

No nursing? No problem! Erin Napier penned a supportive message to other moms who are unable to breast-feed their babies. “Don’t let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it,” the Home Town star, 35, captioned a Thursday, June 3, Instagram photo with her 4-day-old daughter, Mae. “[My 3-year-old daughter,] Helen, was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breast-fed friends are to theirs.”
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

'It's ok to say mental illness': Spartanburg Artist Bailie explores mental health in exhibit

Spartanburg artist Bailey Bailie has mental health issues, and he wants to share them with you. Actually, he wants to share them with everybody because Bailie is all about mental health these days. He even had a bunch of promotional long-sleeve T-shirts made with the mashed-together words “ITSOKTOSAYMENTALILLNESS” on one side and a drawing of Scribble Man on the other.