Latest Things

Even from a young age, Sarah Lynn of The Esoteric Way has been in tune with the emotions and energies of other people. Growing up, Sarah had no idea that her keen intuition was a gift that not everyone had. “I thought it was normal,” she says. It wasn’t until she was a young, single mother dealing with a bout of bad luck and negative energy that she sought out energy healing. Sarah’s session with the healer empowered her in her personal life, and when the healer suggested that she seek out this esoteric knowledge for herself, Sarah immersed herself in it. Now, through her energy-healing practice, The Esoteric Way, Sarah has come to help people heal from emotional pain through her services.