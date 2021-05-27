Best bikepacking sleeping bag: our pick of the best sleeping bags and quilts for a night under the stars

The Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 35 is a new type of sleeping bag designed for side sleepers and so-called rotisserie sleepers that roll around and change positions when they sleep. Instead of a mummy hood and draft collar, the Sidewinder has a jacket-style hood so you can sleep with your head turned to the right or left side or both sides if you roll back and forth during the night. Gone too is the notion of a right-hand or left-hand zipper: now the zipper runs down the center of the bag so you don’t have to choose. But is the Sidewinder really the”Award Winner” that Backpacker and Outside Magazine claim, or is it just ho-hum? Let’s take a closer look and you can decide for yourself.