Best bikepacking sleeping bag: our pick of the best sleeping bags and quilts for a night under the stars
The best bikepacking sleeping bag will hit that sweet spot between lightweight, packable, and comfortable. If you want to ride day after day, a good night's rest is essential. Being able to snuggle in at night and recharge for the next day's ride will have noticeable effects on your cycling performance. In fact, studies have shown that quality of sleep will impact recovery, endurance, reaction time, hand-to-eye accuracy and cognitive ability. These are all important skills when riding and navigating on a bikepacking trip. If you don't have the right sleeping bag, you could be in for a miserable night that will lead to a miserable day, and the ball won't stop rolling.