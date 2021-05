Dove Cameron is finally comfortable living her truth. In a new interview with Gay Times, the former Disney Channel star shared that she was concerned that people would not believe her if she declared herself queer. However, when faced with a situation in which she was accused of “queerbaiting”, she decided it was time to publicly acknowledge her sexuality. The television actress, who recently appeared in a live-action pilot of The Powerpuff Girls, who was eventually scrapped, spoke about her sexuality on an Instagram Live last year.