Thursday roadkill report (Reply)

By timeasmymeasure
dreamwidth.org
 9 days ago

One yearling raccoon at about mile 4 on my bike route, a known raccoon highway. Also flattened crow out in the bog, no sign of what he/she was after. And some stains on the asphalt that I couldn't assign to species. Shadbush setting fruit, honeysuckle buzzing, new patches of bunchberry...

jhetley.dreamwidth.org
#Roadkill#Flowers#Shadbush Setting Fruit#Bike#Species#Crow#He She
Catsdreamwidth.org

Propositions, please? (Reply)

My mini studio has a triangular window, and in summer the light coming through the glass is raising me from sleep from early dawn on. Not always, but too often to my liking. I do not have a curtain in the studio because of the odd shape of the window. I do not want a curtain to separate the studio from the bedroom, which was hubby´s first idea. But with toddlers visiting, each and every curtain is another possibility to play hide and seek. Many a curtain has come down from its rod this way. Rods aren´t what they have been in the past. Or the children have grown heavier...What I need is a flexible panel I can remove during day. At present I have orchids on the windowsill which I can bring to the conservatory. Most likely they will not survive winter there, because conservatory is not heated. Lemon trees and olives do not like a warm place for hibernating. Normally I´d long be done with orchids, but I have that special friend who must really, really hate me. I do not know how often I have told her that I won´t shed a tear over an orchid which decided to die on me, but each time I get rid of one she gifts me another, even bigger one. It´s not that I do not like orchids, but if you have a house with exactly three windowsills only it gets complicated. The one in daughter´s room is occupied by stuffed animals. The one in the upper bathroom cannot be used for plants because my cats tend to eat them, which leaves only the windowsill in the studio. But no longer, I swear. I am done with not sleeping from 4.30 on. So I need a panel, light and flexible. I think fabric won´t do the trick, or only if sewn twofold. Which leads to the next problem- I do not have a sewing machine. None of my friends has one. We crochet, we knit. We do not sew. I even might crochet a curtain in triangle shape. Or more precisely, two of it, one for each wing. It might look odd, but that´s the only solution that came into my mind. Odd, but not as odd as the finger painting I had my offspring do on the glass many years ago. It served its purpose, but oh the drama, when I had to wash it off...
Industrydreamwidth.org

Latest custom Tobacco Packaging (Reply)

Https://fastcustomboxes.com/custom-tobacco-packaging/. Ordering custom tobacco boxes is made easy. Fast Custom Boxes offers ideal packaging solutions for all tobacco products. Not only will you receive an aesthetically appealing custom tobacco box, but you will also be offered competitive and affordable prices!
Diseases & Treatmentsdreamwidth.org

Barometer sinuses continued [notes to self] (Reply)

My barometer sinus headaches aren't so terrible that I'm confined to bed. Instead, they produce those feelings of malaise that make everything harder to do. When the headache dragged on through the storms of yesterday afternoon, I tried taking an ibuprofen last night before bed, but as of this morning I still had dark circles under my eyes and the headache lingered.
dreamwidth.org

Capitalism sucks: Hose mender edition (Reply)

Last year the end of one of our garden hoses was crushed in the process of a large dead tree being taken down. I'd like to repair it, which apparently involves buying a "mender" -- you cut off the end of the hose, jam the barbed/ridged end of the mender into it, and then tighten the hose down onto the mender. The other end of the mender is a male or female hose fitting, or another insert so you can cut a hose and put it back together where it got a tear. Seems simple enough.
Traveldreamwidth.org

wasn't very long ago we were wolfing down America (Reply)

On a whim, I went to Los Angeles last week. Well, it wasn't quite on a whim. I'd been daydreaming about a trip during much of the pandemic—I've made three good friends over the past year, and all of them happened to live in the city. And I hadn't visited California in nearly a decade, despite being quite fond of it (I don't know if it was living in Sacramento as a young kid or having family history in the area, but it's always felt weirdly like home to me, even though I have no desire to live there). So, when Alaska Airlines sent me an email a few days after my second vaccination shot offering ridiculously cheap fares from Chicago to LA, the serendipity seemed too strong to ignore. So I bought the fare, booked a convertible for the week (via Turo, because rental cars are insanely pricey right now), made plans with my friend Myra to stay with her, and a couple weeks later I was jetting across the country.
House Rentdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

Angel posted and it brought me back to my journal and I realized I only ever use it to vomit out thoughts during really shitty points in my life. And surprise surprise, I'm having a shitty time. My landlord decided to raise the rent. When we moved in 4 years...
Recipesdreamwidth.org

Preserved Lemons (Reply)

Cooking adventures: Judith Jones has a recipe that calls for preserved lemons and says "recipe on Page 241;" I turn to page 241 and discover that it takes a month to make preserved lemons. I roll up my sleeves and buy some lemons. Now that I am wise to J....
Religiondreamwidth.org

Sunday (Reply)

Sitting here half asleep, waiting for church to start. I'm the first one here. Got to bed on time last night.
Healthdreamwidth.org

Back to the grind. (Reply)

Yesterday was my 1st shift (retail cashier) back since I got the flu. I felt like I was gonna die & then I got over it. Thank goodness for cough suppressants & icy hot, because by end of shift I had a back spasm too. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. But I have today off, so it’s all good & my back is fine now, yay.
Appareldreamwidth.org

Past Patterns Riding Habit #902 (Reply)

I bought this pattern in high school. While I really, really like this now, I would have LOVED it then. I originally wanted to make it in a sky blue cotton velveteen. I don't remember why I didn't make it then; maybe I was intimidated by the addition of boning, or maybe it was my short attention span. I have it now!
dreamwidth.org

Oh hey look at the time! (Reply)

I can't really say I'm going to bed EARLY but also I'm going to bed early, given recent bedtimes. Good job, me, not getting distracted!. Did a bit of uni work, today, and read a lot. Wanted to be outside more than I was, because of the whole sleeping all day thing, sigh. Thus earlier bedtime! I made it!!! Hopefully that'll mean I don't sleep until mid-afternoon again, yes. >:
Economydreamwidth.org

2300 cals (Reply)

So, yesterday at the Store was sort of dead. I was expecting more people. I had help in the form of William, that I did not need at the time. Today, when I opened, I had twelve people in the store and the number stayed pretty constant throughout the day. By the end of the day, I was ready to shut the doors and just come home. So that's what I did, stopping off at the market to grab some food.
Lifestyledreamwidth.org

Men Without Hats Plus Never Enuff Tree Tulips! (Reply)

Dreamed that a circus had pitched a tent inside the Lefforts Avenue house. (The architecture was all wrong for the Lefforts Avenue house but in that weird way of dreams, it just was the Lefforts Avenue house.). My job was somehow to march up and down nearby Washington and Flatbush Avenues to drum up some kind of an audience.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

Rec: Drag Me Into Your Arms by cminerva (Reply)

Canon: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Summary: Robbie can’t keep his eyes off the good-looking guy whose car was just brought in. Is it wishful thinking, or is the new guy hitting on him? Set pre-Ghostrider. Recommendation: This should totally count as a good first date, especially once Robbie catches a clue.
Retaildreamwidth.org

Today is my Monday. (Reply)

Booo! We are back to 8 hour shifts at work, which means back to working 5 days a week. I prefer it anyway, it’s just: change. & 4 cashiers scheduled every day instead of 3, which means less work, which I hate. I prefer to be busy at work because it makes the shift go by faster & I’m less in my head.
Technologydreamwidth.org

Simply Plural App (2) (Reply)

We just finished adding all the members. We learned a few things:. We use possession skills the most. We added it as a custom front. Brian fronted for two hours to work on CARNIVAL. He felt tired because he was excited. Chaz possessed the mouth earlier to comment in his...