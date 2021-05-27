Cancel
reprise (Reply)

By timeasmymeasure
dreamwidth.org
 11 days ago

Their show premiered in July of 2018. It ran seasons two and three in the two years following, to increasing critical acclaim and darling reviews. Quentin wrapped the story tidily up, ending the series before it could get awkward or less powerful, or before he could run out of ideas.

misc-and-other.dreamwidth.org
Musicjuno.co.uk

Always: The Warner Reprise Recordings (1987-1991)

1. "One Lover At A Time" (CD1: All In The Name Of Love: Expanded edition) 4. "Don't Take Me For Granted" 10. "All In The Name Of Love" 13. "One Lover At A Time" (extended version - bonus track) 14. "Let The Sun In" (extended remix - bonus track) 15....
Double Drabble: Making Up (Reply)

Double Drabble: Making Up (Reply)

Summary: Jack and Ianto hate fighting with each other so why do they do it?. Disclaimer: I don’t own Torchwood, or the characters. “I hate fighting with you,” Jack said wearily once he and Ianto had run out of breath and insults. They’d been yelling at each other for a good half an hour and were now both a little hoarse.
Fic: Wounded (Reply)

Fic: Wounded (Reply)

Characters: Jack, Ianto, Gwen. Summary: Tosh and Owen are gone, but the three remaining Torchwood members have to find the strength to carry on without them. ’s prompt ‘Torchwood, Jack, Ianto, and Gwen, Picking up the pieces,’ at. Disclaimer: I don’t own Torchwood, or the characters. They belong to the...
June Something, Day 6 (Reply)

June Something, Day 6 (Reply)

Day 6: What's a fandom you wish had a bigger following?. Why Women Kill is one. It's a TV show that's currently on its second season but has very little fandom activity--only 16 fics on AO3 when I last checked a couple of days ago. I'm mostly interested in the first season, though--the second has only aired two episodes so far and focuses on a completely different set of characters, and I'm not sure what I think of it yet. But the first season has Beth Ann and April. Basically Beth Ann's husband is cheating on her with April, so this whole thing starts where Beth Ann is trying to get close to April without April realizing who she is to convince her to break off the affair, but then they start to actually care about each other and I don't want to spoil anything but there are definitely some shippable elements to it and this should have a fandom. Most of the few fics there are for this show are about this pairing, anyway.
TV & Videosdreamwidth.org

I watched "Code 8" and it's a miss (Reply)

This Code 8 is the 2019 Netflix film. It tells the story of a world in which some people have one of a handful of super powers - fire, electricity, physical force, and some rarer ones like mind-reading. These powered people are cast into society's underclass in a world that's moving toward robotics replacing humans. Previously shut out of conventional work, powered people are now at risk of losing even the low-wage manual jobs like construction day labor that they rely on due to rising use of robots. At the same time, criminals are ramping up production and distribution of Psyke, a powerful drug made from the spinal fluid of powered people. 2.5/5 stars for stringing together some bog-standardard SFnal tropes and not doing anything innovative with them.
Worlddreamwidth.org

doctor who au (part 1/3) (Reply)

This is a blandly-revised copypaste from a private chat with chii2 that happened back in February. It was born from my unshakeable will to explain to her, a person who never saw doctor who, what I meant when I kept crying over the fact that ‘doctor who au is the most perfect jungdok au’.
MusicDigital Courier

Moby releases orchestral Reprise LP

Moby wanted to showcase the "dynamics" of music with his orchestral album 'Reprise'. The 55-year-old musician has pointed out that a lot of modern tunes are continuously loud throughout and the aim with his reimagined collection, which is out today (28.05.21), was to show what's possible when you play around with the levels.
Promo Post (Reply)

Promo Post (Reply)

As nominations loom and signups are on the horizon, I thought some of you might want to tempt some people to either nominate or request/offer the things you're interested in or love!. Please clarify what medium (theatre/musical/opera/ballet) in the title of your thread and include the title of the work,...
summer podfic exchange (Reply)

summer podfic exchange (Reply)

Back to general details in dear creator letter, including likes and do-not-wants. i'd just like to reiterate: thank you for making something for me! i'm sure i'll love it regardless of what you do, because you're making me a thing and that's really great! also i like a whole bunch of different things, see: my bookmarks.
Comicsdreamwidth.org

FAKE Fic: Unforgettable (Reply)

Summary: Dee picks Ryo up one evening for a very special date. Written For: Jae's Monthly Drabble Challenge 183 - Beneath, Bouquet, Brilliant. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. When Ryo answered his door to find Dee standing there holding a...
Comicsdreamwidth.org

Nominations Clarification #1 (Reply)

Customizable protagonists. We are happy to approve these nominations as-is, but we suggest that if you foresee yourself being interested in requesting or offering specific genders, races, or other backgrounds of these protagonists, that you nominate more specific versions of them. If we don't hear back, we will approve as-is.
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

Doctor Who Drabble: Shady Business (Reply)

Characters: Eleventh Doctor. Summary: The Doctor knows exactly where to go when he needs something a bit unusual. Disclaimer: I don’t own Doctor Who, or the characters. Even by the standards of this backwater outpost on the edge of the known universe, the bar could only be described as seedy. The establishment itself was rundown and badly in need of repairs. That it was still standing at all seemed more out of habit than any conscious effort on the part of the proprietor, and as for the interior…
The Embalmers (Review)

The Embalmers (Review)

Rating – 1.5/5. Last year was one of the most chaotic and dividing times of my life and I’m sure it was that way for everyone. Watching businesses close due to the pandemic while the uneducated and selfish masses argue with scientists over the use of masks really made me dislike the human race. However, last year was not all bad. Several filmmakers took the time to finish projects or launch new ones while the world was on lockdown.
Fearless (Paperback)

Fearless (Paperback)

Fearless is a touching graphic novel about growing up, accepting change, and finding a way to be happy when you miss your best friend. Kara hoped to spend the summer re-enacting episodes of her favorite TV show, Shinpi Rider, with her best friend Alice. But when Alice moves to a new home two towns over, everything changes. Alice mysteriously stops answering Kara's phone calls and letters.In order to reignite their friendship, Kara hatches a brave plan to bike over to Alice's new school all on her own. After all, "A rider never leaves a friend behind!" Kara's bravery on the journey proves how strong she is but when Kara finally finds Alice, her bravado fades: Alice has found new friends and has left Kara behind. Can Kara be fearless when she feels so alone?
Musicedmidentity.com

ford. Looks to Fresh Faces for ‘The Color of Nothing (Reprise)’

Ford. revisits his sophomore album and selects artists to give its tracks an incredibly beautiful spin with The Color of Nothing (Reprise). There’s no denying that ford. is both a legend and a genius when it comes to his craft. His ability to transform, transport, inspire, and touch his listeners through his music is incredible, and it’s plain to see that he’s a standout in the electronic dance and lo-fi scene all around. From scoring Grammy nominations to releasing a phenomenal debut album (The Evening), there’s really no limit to where his art can take him.
GTD: week of 5/24/21 (Reply)

GTD: week of 5/24/21 (Reply)

My first week of BJD-related GTD tasks was wonderful. I would never have kept it up without the GTD tasklist. Some tasks were easy; others were not. Sit outside with my doll and write a one-page letter to them in my journal. Change my doll's clothing: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Take...
Emma (& Ella)

Emma (& Ella)

Emma is a two year old Mini Rex looking for a new home, along with her friend, Ella. She has... View on PetFinder.