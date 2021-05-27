reprise (Reply)

Day 6: What's a fandom you wish had a bigger following?. Why Women Kill is one. It's a TV show that's currently on its second season but has very little fandom activity--only 16 fics on AO3 when I last checked a couple of days ago. I'm mostly interested in the first season, though--the second has only aired two episodes so far and focuses on a completely different set of characters, and I'm not sure what I think of it yet. But the first season has Beth Ann and April. Basically Beth Ann's husband is cheating on her with April, so this whole thing starts where Beth Ann is trying to get close to April without April realizing who she is to convince her to break off the affair, but then they start to actually care about each other and I don't want to spoil anything but there are definitely some shippable elements to it and this should have a fandom. Most of the few fics there are for this show are about this pairing, anyway.