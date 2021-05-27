Cancel
Past Patterns Riding Habit #902 (Reply)

dreamwidth.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI bought this pattern in high school. While I really, really like this now, I would have LOVED it then. I originally wanted to make it in a sky blue cotton velveteen. I don't remember why I didn't make it then; maybe I was intimidated by the addition of boning, or maybe it was my short attention span. I have it now!

motorharp.dreamwidth.org
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Fold Over Clutch Pattern (Free)

Are you as obsessed with this simple clutch pattern as we are? The fold over style and zippered top will keep your possessions safe and secure all day! Lately, we've been loving the look of gathered purses and this one is no different. The scrunched look gives it so much added character. This is a perfect day purse, but you could easily make an elegant evening bag using different fabrics. If the flower applique isn't your style, feel free to leave it off or experiment with different designs!
Beauty & Fashiongentlemansgazette.com

Sculpt Your Body…with Patterns! (Tips for All Body Types)

When addressing your body type with clothing, the goal may not necessarily be to make you look taller, shorter, thinner, or wider. It could be simply to make you look proportional. Today, we’re going to discuss which patterns will best fit your body type and achieve a proportional overall appearance.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

Clockwork hearts in space (Reply)

I’m not reading as much YA these days as I used to, but my ace book club (yes, more book clubs) is reading Rosiee Thor’s debut YA sci-fi Tarnished Are the Stars, the premise of which seemed like a fun adventure read: court intrigue, spies and rebels, dangerous (or at least illegal) technology, lesbians, steampunky clockwork stuff in space. And it did in fact have all that, plus an aroace character (hence why the book club was reading it), and it was reasonably fun and entertaining. But I had some trouble really getting too into it, and I can’t tell how much of this is a “me outgrowing YA” thing and how much is just a “debut novel is a bit amateurish” thing, but bits of it just seemed underdeveloped/under-edited to me. Some of the language was a bit overwritten--not just in terms of overexplaining the emotional stuff in an occasionally maudlin way, which is pretty standard for writing aimed at younger readers, but also I distinctly recall early in the book running across a sentence that started with “Her gaze snapped to…” and being like “F, I hate it when people’s gazes/eyes/ocular jellies do things instead of the people just looking at stuff, is this whole book gonna be like that” and it wasn’t entirely but it was enough to keep me from really sinking into it. There was also some plot stuff that seemed sort of slapped together; there was some figuring out of riddles and clues that seemed less like solving and more like jumping to conclusions that happened to be correct (although the worst of these did turn out to be incorrect, which was nice), and I have some questions about the practicalities of the sneaking-around and avoiding-security that probably stem from me having too much personal experience in that field (there is realistic poor/uneven security and there is Well That’s Extremely Convenient poor/uneven security, and I regret that I can tell the difference). The assorted moral questions about identity and power and leadership were addressed in ways I felt were a bit heavyhanded, but the morals themselves are unobjectionable (I really cannot agree harder with lessons like “loyalty isn’t really a virtue if you are being loyal to absolutely terrible people”). Overall it was an entertaining steampunk adventure, a decent way to spend 3 hours of a rainy long weekend, but I would probably not especially recommend it to anyone unless they had some pretty specific asks like “Do you know any space adventure stories that are about heart disease?”
Computersdreamwidth.org

Modding Time :D (Reply)

Is the little exchange I run as a birthday gift to myself, and it's now in the sign-up stage! :D Head over to the ao3 collection page if you want to join in on a low-ish minimum wingfic exchange!. 2. The QZGS/The King's Avatar discord server that I hang out...
Carscarthrottle.com

I Tried Enduro Riding For The First Time (And I Sucked At It)

I took to two wheels again last week in an attempt to 'find my niche'. It didn't go according to plan... I pride myself in being good at physical activities. Gym, kickboxing, assault courses, smashing cars around a circuit (and generally smashing cars up) - completed it, mate. So when Honda invited me and CT’s resident YouTube mechanic Gareth to the Dave Thorpe Enduro Day in the heart of Exmoor National Park, Somerset, I looked forward to getting to grips with another discipline I was sure to dominate quickly. That was mistake number one.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Pure Tensor Program Rewriting via Access Patterns (Representation Pearl)

Gus Henry Smith, Andrew Liu, Steven Lyubomirsky, Scott Davidson, Joseph McMahan, Michael Taylor, Luis Ceze, Zachary Tatlock. Tensor kernels in machine learning (ML) often correspond to pure mathematical expressions, making term rewriting an attractive strategy for optimization and mapping to specialized hardware accelerators. However, existing ML intermediate representations (IRs) tend to either be \textit{pure but high-level}, making low-level rewrites to hardware targets inexpressible, or \textit{low-level but impure}, hampering the use of term rewriting altogether. This paper introduces Glenside, a pure IR whose core abstraction -- the \textit{access pattern} -- enables low-level, layout-aware, hardware-centric program rewrites.
Technologydreamwidth.org

a half hitch (Reply)

Reason interrupted me this morning with yet another mis-set iPad alarm, which she'd meant for 19:30, not 7:30. I was already awake and trying to identify a music track from four notes. Her alarm had used the tone that sounds not quite like a 1970s or '80s telephone ringing---lacks some of the resonance of a piece of metal being struck within a plastic casing. Anyway, she wanted then to run down the list of alarm-available tones again, I tried not to roll my eyes, and then my ear was snagged by one that's a horrible hatchet job upon the motif from an Enya song. Found and played its first few bars for her. "More, more, find them all," she said gleefully. I caught a few more. A further three sound vaguely familiar, and there's one obvious bit that I didn't play her (last time with something similar, she said, "You could just skip the grrr-ing sexist stuff because I just get angry"---"grr" is her current stand-in for swearwords, her idea: she pokes me hard with a finger if I slip up). Propped up by Reason's review of every single audio option, I guess Apple's prepackaged ringtones are one of the few places where Gen X is sort of visible, alongside younger Boomers. Everything that evokes a tune (not the truly random sound effects) sounds 1980s or very early '90s, not '60s or '70s.
Militaryfloridasportsman.com

(Flashback Sunday) Threads from the past

I think some of the old threads are interesting. Some members were spot on in predictions regarding China using their military to take over areas that are in territorial waters of other (impoverished) countries. “Everyone behaves badly--given the chance.”. ― Ernest Hemingway. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Just remember...
EntertainmentMorning Sun

Column: Through the past brightly (May 22)

Sickness and diseases pull you down, pull you down. - Fairport Convention from "Sickness and Diseases" Some of my half dozen readers might be old enough to recall the original Not-Ready-for-Prime-Time-Players from 45 years ago when Saturday Night Live was actually funny. My two favorites were the incendiary John Belushi and the brilliant Gilda Radner, both of whom are knocking 'em dead somewhere out in the Cosmos.
Entertainmentdreamwidth.org

GTD: week of 5/24/21 (Reply)

My first week of BJD-related GTD tasks was wonderful. I would never have kept it up without the GTD tasklist. Some tasks were easy; others were not. Sit outside with my doll and write a one-page letter to them in my journal. Change my doll's clothing: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Take...
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Swing Ship Ride (5006746) Promotion Coming in June

Somewhat buried in the middle of the June 2021 LEGO Store Calendar is a neat little promotion for the Swing Ship Ride (5006746). It will be available from June 21-31 with purchases of $85 or more, while supplies last on the LEGO Shop and in stores. The 152 piece set was previously an Asia exclusive set to celebrate International Children’s Day but this version has been modified with a sign that says “Leg Godt” or “play well” in Danish. Note that the Asia version was limited to only 1,000 pieces, which it technically is due to the front sign, but hopefully LEGO will have a lot of the Leg Godt version for those who wants one.
Traveldreamwidth.org

wasn't very long ago we were wolfing down America (Reply)

On a whim, I went to Los Angeles last week. Well, it wasn't quite on a whim. I'd been daydreaming about a trip during much of the pandemic—I've made three good friends over the past year, and all of them happened to live in the city. And I hadn't visited California in nearly a decade, despite being quite fond of it (I don't know if it was living in Sacramento as a young kid or having family history in the area, but it's always felt weirdly like home to me, even though I have no desire to live there). So, when Alaska Airlines sent me an email a few days after my second vaccination shot offering ridiculously cheap fares from Chicago to LA, the serendipity seemed too strong to ignore. So I bought the fare, booked a convertible for the week (via Turo, because rental cars are insanely pricey right now), made plans with my friend Myra to stay with her, and a couple weeks later I was jetting across the country.
Beauty & Fashiondreamwidth.org

erku: permissions (Reply)

🌙 SEXUALITY & PREFERENCES: No gender preference; she's never experimented with ladies before. No age limit going up but no one under 18 please. She's gonna start vanilla but is open to suggestions. 🌙 PHYSICAL AFFECTION: yes, please!. 🌙 HUGGING: yes!. 🌙 KISSING: yes!. 🌙 FLIRTING: yes! might...go over her...
Musicdreamwidth.org

Posting: Two Fests Now Posting, and Fic: Human Company (Reply)

Femmefest is still posting anonymous works (two of them written by me) on AO3, DW and LJ. At. I'll try to read all the fics and post comments, at least at the latter fest, which is small. And now I'm posting here my het fic, which I've already mentioned:. Title:...
Mental Healthdreamwidth.org

collapse iteration : ver; 9N74XVZ-ALPHA1 (Reply)

I'm down to the last shard of my sanity. My whole life I've been ridiculed. I don't care about that even. I'm over it. Been over it. The part that really gets me is that I'm constantly being punished for......... defending my sanity. I tell people I'm getting upset. I...
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

Writing Game Mechanics For a Plot Device (Reply)

Enigma Sector is intended to be “big tent” space opera the way D&D is “big tent” fantasy, so it pulls from a lot of sources, and of course Star Wars is a big one. One of the things I’ve been trying to fit into the game is “ion damage” as it’s presented in Star Wars. We see four clear examples of it:
dreamwidth.org

Oh hey look at the time! (Reply)

I can't really say I'm going to bed EARLY but also I'm going to bed early, given recent bedtimes. Good job, me, not getting distracted!. Did a bit of uni work, today, and read a lot. Wanted to be outside more than I was, because of the whole sleeping all day thing, sigh. Thus earlier bedtime! I made it!!! Hopefully that'll mean I don't sleep until mid-afternoon again, yes. >:
Worlddreamwidth.org

doctor who au (part 1/3) (Reply)

This is a blandly-revised copypaste from a private chat with chii2 that happened back in February. It was born from my unshakeable will to explain to her, a person who never saw doctor who, what I meant when I kept crying over the fact that ‘doctor who au is the most perfect jungdok au’.
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

reprise (Reply)

Their show premiered in July of 2018. It ran seasons two and three in the two years following, to increasing critical acclaim and darling reviews. Quentin wrapped the story tidily up, ending the series before it could get awkward or less powerful, or before he could run out of ideas.