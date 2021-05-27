newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Medacta : Announces the Registration of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of its NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe, and the Shoulder Application to the American Market

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval. Medacta Announces the Registration of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of its NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform in Europe, and the Shoulder Application to the American Market. 27-May-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST. Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Europe#Shoulder Surgery#Knee Surgery#Medical Products#American#Eqs Group Ad#Medacta Group Sa Key#Art#Fda#Ar#The Knee Application#Ce#Ct#Medacta International Sa#Orthop Die Sonnenhof Klg#M O R E Institute#Eqs Group News Service#Surgical Platform#Surgical Techniques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Related
Economylavernecommunitynews.com

What are the Key Challenges in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market?

The Demand of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is huge. The market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Non-opioid Pain Patch market share from APAC, Europe, America application to rise at XX% CAGR through 2026

An analysis of Non-opioid Pain Patch market has been provided in the latest report added by Market Study Report that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Emmaus Life Sciences Announces Submission Of Marketing Authorization Application For Endari® To The Saudi Food & Drug Authority

TORRANCE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, announced today that its application for Marketing Authorization (MA) for Endari® in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been accepted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). The SFDA's MA review and approval process typically takes 12 to 18 months. Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.
EconomySilicon Republic

Cork’s Intelligent Implants gains key designation from the FDA

The medtech company’s implant device for spinal fusion surgery recovery has gained breakthrough device designation in the US. Cork medtech company Intelligent Implants has received Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its device that monitors recovery after surgeries such as spinal fusion. The start-up...
Technologytopwirenews.com

SD DEVELOPER Program Introduction for Reality Application SYSTEM

For the first time in South Korea, SPEED MONEY, which can be traded in real time by completing a practical utilization blockchain, succeeded in reproducing international vitality, starting with the Korean market. SPEED MONEY is a virtual reality commercial recognition system. The business goal is a payment system that makes...
CancerStreetInsider.com

Basilea provides updates on efficacy data with derazantinib in bile duct cancer and on ongoing clinical programs in urothelial and gastric cancer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. An updated analysis shows further improvement of progression-free survival, disease control rate and objective response rate in the cohort of FGFR2 gene fusion-positive patients with bile duct cancer (iCCA) in FIDES-01 study.
Marketsicotodaymagazine.com

Global Biomedical Imaging Technologies Market Top Manufacturers: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Advanced Medical, Agfa Healthcare etc.

Global Biomedical Imaging Technologies Market: Introduction. The recently added research report has been meticulously conceived and presented to render a pin-point analytical review of the current market conditions. This intensive research report on Global Biomedical Imaging Technologies Market has been recently added to the burgeoning repository to evaluate the market growth forces on a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach. This well-conceived research report presentation portrays market dynamics through the entire growth tenure, 2020-26.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market Research Segment, In-depth Analysis 2022 By – Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.), Access Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTS) Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.), Access Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Access Bio Inc., Linde Plc and BioMrieux Inc operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Global Non- Invasive Biosensors Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Akers Biosciences, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, etc.

Global Non- Invasive Biosensors Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Non- Invasive Biosensors Industry.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market: High Incidence Rate of Chronic Pain among the Population in the U.S. is Expected to Drive the Market in North America

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market was valued at US$ 543.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 11.0% from 2019 to 2027.
Public Healthnewsbrok.com

Have an effect on of Covid-19 International ENT Navigation Methods Marketplace (2020 To 2027) | Medtronic, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Brainlab, Karl Storz

The file at the International ENT Navigation Methods Marketplace makes a speciality of a number of facets akin to the expansion of the marketplace, have an effect on of COVID-19 at the enlargement of the marketplace, the most important attributes akin to drivers, which mare riding the marketplace had been analysed. As well as, the file covers an in depth research of the most important segments that have been lined out there for the estimated forecasts duration.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Fundamental mechanistic insights from rare but paradigmatic neuroimmunological diseases.

The pathophysiology of complex neuroimmunological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and autoimmune encephalitis, remains puzzling – various mechanisms that are difficult to dissect seem to contribute, hampering the understanding of the processes involved. Some rare neuroimmunological diseases are easier to study because their presentation and pathogenesis are more homogeneous. The investigation of these diseases can provide fundamental insights into neuroimmunological pathomechanisms that can in turn be applied to more complex diseases. In this Review, we summarize key mechanistic insights into three such rare but paradigmatic neuroimmunological diseases – Susac syndrome, Rasmussen encephalitis and narcolepsy type 1 – and consider the implications of these insights for the study of other neuroimmunological diseases. In these diseases, the combination of findings in humans, different modalities of investigation and animal models has enabled the triangulation of evidence to validate and consolidate the pathomechanistic features and to develop diagnostic and therapeutic strategies; this approach has provided insights that are directly relevant to other neuroimmunological diseases and applicable in other contexts. We also outline how next-generation technologies and refined animal models can further improve our understanding of pathomechanisms, including cell-specific and antigen-specific CNS immune responses, thereby paving the way for the development of targeted therapeutic approaches.
Industryprnewsleader.com

Urinalysis Market Business Strategies and Opportunities, Challenges with Top Trending Key Players ||Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc

A world class Urinalysis market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the healthcare industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The analysis of this industry report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Urinalysis market research report helps healthcare industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Enabling Antibiotic Allergy Evaluations and Reintroduction of First-Line Antibiotics for Cystic Fibrosis Patients.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) patients often have a history of antibiotic adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that pose a barrier to receiving recommended first-line treatment. Targeted antibiotic allergy evaluations are increasingly recognized as an important strategy for optimization of antimicrobial stewardship. To improve first-line antibiotic use in CF patients with antibiotic ADRs...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market | Growing incidence of respiratory disorders and COPD drive the market

Homecare oxygen concentrators are usually used in providing supplemental oxygen to wide range of patients with respiratory problems. Their demand stemmed from the role they have in enhancing the survival rates 24 by 7 in patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension, COPD, fibrosis, and chronic respiratory disorders. These patients need homecare oxygen concentrators for providing supplemental oxygen. Other key cohort driving revenues in the homecare oxygen concentrators market in daily use are those having some aspirational problems.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Risk Factors Predicting Upper Urinary Tract Damage in Patients With Myelodysplasia: Data Analysis of 637 Cases From a Single Center.

To determine the risk factors predicting upper urinary tract (UUT) damage using a grading system for upper urinary tract dilation (UUTD) and a descriptive system for all urinary tract dysfunction (AUTD) in patients with myelodysplasia. Six hundred thirty-seven patients with myelodysplasia were evaluated at our center from January 2008 to...
HealthMedscape News

'A Better Picture': First AACE Guidelines on Diabetes Technology

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) has issued its first-ever official guidelines addressing the use of advanced technologies in the management of people with diabetes. The guidelines cover use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), insulin pumps, connected pens, automated insulin delivery systems, telemedicine technologies, and smartphone apps. They also...
Diseases & Treatmentsnjtoday.net

Breakthrough gene therapies in sight

Patients with genetic lysosomal storage diseases – particularly children – are living longer because of better treatments. But with promising advances and longer lives comes complications, the loss of eyesight as these rare diseases take their toll over time. Lysosomal storage diseases are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by...
Marketsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Novel therapies and increased early diagnosis will drive Fabry disease market growth

Fabry disease (FD) is a rare disease lysosomal storage disease resulting from a mutation in the galactosidase-α (GLA) gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme α-GAL A. This mutation leads to the accumulation of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3), a toxic metabolite. The current treatment for FD involves the use of enzyme replacement therapies...