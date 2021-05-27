Latest Things

I love long stories. That’s what I told Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle when we first spoke on the phone. Tenn Salle is on the cover of this issue and her story is an interesting one. The Jamaican-Chinese New York native traces her Asian roots back to eight brothers who left southern China in the 1880s. Five landed in Kohala on the Big Island while three, including her ancestor, ended up in the Caribbean. We talk about her first career (not medicine), her time as the Hōkūle‘a’s chief medical officer (“Mostly I came across basic lacerations which needed suturing … and a lot of dehydration and sunstroke”), advice for families affected by COVID-19 (“Instead of feeling that they’re just holding their breath until they can come up for 2019 air, they can think about what they can do now”) and life as a mom and pediatrician (“It helps to be a parent because you know where the anxiety and fear is coming from when parents ask you a question.”).