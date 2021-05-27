Cancel
Latest Things

By motorharp
dreamwidth.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest things on Dreamwidth Studios. This page shows you a sample of the most recently posted things that are available on the site. The feed is updated every minute or two. Also, new posts and comments won't show up until five (5) minutes after they are posted. Just in case they are accidentally posted public.

www.dreamwidth.org
Lifestylehowsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. All I’m craving in life right now is sourdough with sharp cheddar and fresh tomatoes. And I probably won’t have a legit GOOD local tomato here for, like, two months. At least!. 2. You are doing a good job. I love. 3. Over the weekend my kids had cinnamon...
Beauty & FashionMaxim

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt

Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender. Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile. Her fans put forth a...
TV & Videosaboutboulder.com

Common Things

We all have secrets. From the smallest to the most squalid, everyone has a moment, a decision that they dearly wish the rest of the world would never discover. It’s part of being human, and the good news is that for the vast majority of us, our secrets don’t really matter all that much in the grand scheme of things.
Museumscashmerevalleyrecord.com

The Transfer of the Whistles

Rollie Schmitten, the great-grandson of the founder of Schmitten Lumber Company presented the whistles to the Museum, read Fannie Tonseth’s tribute about her father and the whistle history. He also read a historic article titled Mill Men Get Wish, from Wenatchee Daily World printed December 11, 1969 by Vern Matthews.
Chinahonolulumagazine.com

Editor’s Page: Give Me the Long Version

I love long stories. That’s what I told Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle when we first spoke on the phone. Tenn Salle is on the cover of this issue and her story is an interesting one. The Jamaican-Chinese New York native traces her Asian roots back to eight brothers who left southern China in the 1880s. Five landed in Kohala on the Big Island while three, including her ancestor, ended up in the Caribbean. We talk about her first career (not medicine), her time as the Hōkūle‘a’s chief medical officer (“Mostly I came across basic lacerations which needed suturing … and a lot of dehydration and sunstroke”), advice for families affected by COVID-19 (“Instead of feeling that they’re just holding their breath until they can come up for 2019 air, they can think about what they can do now”) and life as a mom and pediatrician (“It helps to be a parent because you know where the anxiety and fear is coming from when parents ask you a question.”).
Musicweraveyou.com

Tiësto puts his remix touch on Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’: Listen

Get ready for progressive perfection, because master Tiësto has just put his remix touch on Coldplay‘s latest single ‘Higher Power’. The Dutch EDM heavyweight has stood out throughout his astonishing career for the magic he makes behind the decks, for his technical perfection and endless creativity as a producer and for his out-of-this-world remixes. It is true that the immense number of remixes produced by Tiësto weigh heavily in his repertoire, due to the quantity and especially the quality. There are renditions that only a master like him could accomplish, making it clear that he has a higher power.
TV & Videostuipster.com

Fox is not news.

Falling off the bike will always help you learn to ride it. Doylestown Pennsylvania voters making their case to get more ballot drop-boxes in their county... in the most cheerful and adorable way imaginable:. Counting down the moments to Marvel Studios' #Loki 🕰 The Original Series starts streaming June 9...
Musicleemartin.dev

Developing an Audio Player for Me Rex’s Megabear

A 52 track album which can be shuffled in 8.06e+67 seamless ways. It was February of this year when I first heard about the concept for Me Rex’s debut album, Megabear. Apparently, this small band from South London had recorded a 52 track album, in which the majority of tracks are 32 seconds long, performed at 120 bpm and 4/4 time. The album had no beginning or end but instead was intended to be played on shuffle so the listener would hear one of 8.06e+67 possible seamless permutations. That’s uh… 8 with 67 0’s. Oh, and the band had brought on the incredible Jono Ganz to design a tarot card for each track. Needless to say, I was floored and terrified.
Shoppingcastleinsider.com

A Princess Target Collection and New Ears — See All the Disney Merchandise That Dropped This Week

Its Friday, and that means its time to kick back with some Disney+ , relax, and do some online shopping! Lucky for you, several new Disney items arrived online this week , and there is some stuff in this lineup that youre definitely going to NEED to add to your shopping list. Weve got the full list below to save you some scrolling, but warning — you WILL be tempted to buy something! A...
NFLGamespot

Select Pokemon Cards Will Be Back For Sale At Target This Week

After being pulled off the shelves nearly a month ago, Target is resuming the sale of Pokemon trading cards this week. The announcement was made June 2 via a tweet posted by the official AskTarget Twitter account, which stated "select" cards will now be sold "seven days per week and will have a limit of two items per guest per day." However, what "select" cards mean and when the sales will officially resume has yet to be confirmed.
Animalskadn.com

KIdLit Pick of the Week: Bad Cat! by Nicola O’Byrne

This week’s KIdLit Pick of the Week Bad Cat! by Nicola O’Byrne. Bad Cat! is a picture book about a cat named Fluffykins, but don’t be fooled by his cute name! Fluffykins gets into a lot of trouble!. He does as he pleases and makes a mess of everything. As...
PetsTurnto10.com

Dog's daily battle to get out of bed goes viral

Like many of us, Eddie is not a morning person. Well, he's not a person at all. But all the same, the 8-year-old Yorkie mix from Massachusetts simply does not like waking up. Eddie's morning battle is documented daily on TikTok, and it has exploded online. His wake-ups have attracted more than 620,000 followers and 12.3 million likes.
Animalsfox35orlando.com

Video shows curious bear nudging man taking nap by pool

GREENFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts man taking a nap by his pool on a sunny day was woken up by a curious bear touching his foot. Dawn Bete’s Ring camera recorded video of the bear quietly making its way through her backyard as her husband Matt was asleep on a lounge chair. The bear dips its snout in the water before sniffing its way toward the sleeping man.
Fitnessradiofacts.com

Injecting Cooking Oil to Create Muscles? (video)

If you thought women in the states using contructon caulk and wall plaster from Home Depot to create bigger behinds was interesting, wait until you see this. For this weekend interesting news we’d like to point out a practice and becoming increasingly dangerous and countries like Brazil. Using vegetable oil to create muscles.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube: