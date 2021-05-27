Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Struggling Airdrie bakery gets a makeover on Food Network's Project Bakeover

By Eric Volmers
wetaskiwintimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Williams has the sort of backstory that producers of unscripted television shows love. A former high-end chef who discovered a love of baking, Williams opened Airdrie’s The SkyeFire Bakery in 2019. But he was almost immediately beset with bad fortune. There were early troubles with his bank loan. He was sued. Then there was a massive construction project on Airdrie’s Main Street just three months after he opened, which led to minimal access to the bakery for four months. It had a devastating impact on the young business. Soon, he was $300,000 in debt.

www.wetaskiwintimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hodge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Restaurants#Food Drink#Top Chef#Retail Business#Main Street#Show Business#Food Network#The Skyefire Bakery#The Food Network Canada#Skyefire Bakery#Project Bakeoverm#Postmedia#The Project Bakeover Team#Airdrie Bakery#Pastries#Designer Tiffany Pratt#Bread#Calgary#Too Nice Business Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cakes
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Antonio, TXMarietta Daily Journal

San Antonio chef 'rocked it out' on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Jun. 2—Another local chef represented San Antonio this week on the Food Network. Chef Margeaux Alcorta, the director of culinary operations for the Jason Dady Restaurant Group, competed on "Chopped," the James Beard Award-winning Food Network show. The "Time Capsule" episode, which aired Tuesday, challenged Alcorta and her fellow contestants to create appetizers, entrees and desserts using ingredients that were popular in the 1960s, such as grapefruit soda and wieneroni casserole.
Food & Drinkswdjx.com

Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network’s ‘Best Baker In America’

How awesome is this? When one door closed for Jaclyn Joseph, another big one opened!. Jaclyn Joseph is a graduate of Sullivan University and former pastry chef at Brown Hotel and Omni Louisville Hotel. She lost her job at the Omni due to the pandemic, so that freed her up to hone her craft and compete on the Food Network’s “Best Baker In America” competing for $25,000. Now that she’s won, she wants to open her own bakery.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas chef uses her knowledge, heritage to win Food Network’s “Chopped”

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas chef has won big on Food Network’s “Chopped,” KSAT reported. Jesse Kuykendall, a Laredo native best known as Chef Kirk, competed along with three other professional chefs in a three-round cooking contest using mysterious ingredients. The episode’s theme was “PB & J.”. Kuykendall used...
TV & Videostopfeatured.com

Producer E’Ian West Signs Food Network’s Halloween Baking…

Veronica von Borstel was a finalist on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship and is a culinary veteran with over 22 years of kitchen experience. Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/producer_e_ian_west_signs_food_networks_halloween_baking_championships_veronica_von_borstel_to_tv_development_deal/prweb17961590.htm.
RecipesWTVF

Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

There Are About to Be 100 Locations of Matthew Kenney’s Vegan Deli

Acclaimed vegan chef and restaurateur Matthew Kenney will open more than 100 locations of vegan convenience store New Deli by the end of this year. The flagship location opened in 2018 in Venice, CA, offering everyday retail goods, including household supplies, personal hygiene items, frozen foods, pantry staples, and snacks, that are sustainable and often organic and fair-trade. The neighborhood convenience store also offers an extensive collection of organic beer and wine in addition to a counter deli where customers can order freshly prepared vegan sandwiches, eccentric toast, carrot lox bagels, or containers of deli items such as marinated tofu, chickpea tuna salad, or eggless quiche.
Sutton, WVwvgazettemail.com

The Food Guy: Café Cimino owners launch new bakery, catering

While reaching out to share her love of always gathering around the table for family dinners, reader Elaine Endicott also asked me if one of her favorite West Virginia gems – Café Cimino Country Inn in Sutton – was closed. “If it is, what a shame,” she added. “We love...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo native won the $10,000 prize on Food Network’s Chopped!. Jessica Kuykendall, better known as Kirk, is a graduate of Cigarroa High School and works as an executive chef in San Antonio. Now, she’s also known as a champion. Last night she outcooked three other...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Only In Connecticut

Try Out 41 Different Stuffed Pancake Flavors At One Of Food Network’s Favorite Diners In Connecticut

Do you like pancakes? What’s not to love about those delicious griddle sensations that make an exciting breakfast treat. The Tea Kettle Restaurant in Old Saybrook has over 41 specialty pancakes to tempt your tastebuds and make your morning special. For a Sunday morning treat or to celebrate a special occasion, Tea Kettle Restaurant serves […] The post Try Out 41 Different Stuffed Pancake Flavors At One Of Food Network’s Favorite Diners In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Rich Products gets into the spirit of ghost kitchens

Rich Products is stepping into the world of ghost kitchens. The food products giant is collaborating with Nextbite to serve customers in Buffalo starting Tuesday. Rich Products will prepare the meals at its headquarters kitchen, to fulfill orders customers place digitally through Nextbite's virtual-only restaurants. Drivers for DoorDash and Grubhub will deliver the food to a customer's door.
Interior DesignThe Spokesman-Review

Pandemic projects: Couple makeover old garages into Tudor-style

All homeowners have one – that nagging project that we’ll get to when we have time. It’s usually an area that guests don’t see, so we put it off until the right time presents itself. For Bill DeLine, the pandemic offered the perfect opportunity to remodel the interiors of his...
New Haven, CTsouthernct.edu

Julia’s Bakery Partners with SCSU Food Pantry

The SCSU Food Pantry has established an ongoing partnership with Julia’s Bakery in Orange to provide “day-old” baked goods to students. Every Monday before closing, Julia’s donates bagels, muffins, scones, donuts, stuffed breads, and quiches that students can pick up on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. By the end of day on a recent Tuesday, the pantry’s supply of pastries had already been picked up by students.
TV & VideosSFGate

Food Network says it's dedicated to teaching. But it never let me say 'slavery' on air.

Something special happened when Kardea Brown discussed Jim and Henry Hutchinson on a recent episode of her show, "Delicious Miss Brown" on Food Network. As she prepared to host a fish-fry fundraiser to refurbish the historic Hutchinson House on Edisto Island, S.C., she said, "They were former slaves and they built a house . . . and it's the only house owned by a freedman that's still standing on Edisto." Later, she said: "Coming from being former slaves and probably living in slave quarters, to them this was a mansion. But to me, even though it's a little smaller, it feels big, it feels large because you know the story behind it." She even talked about how her own great-great-great-grandmother was the last person to own the house.