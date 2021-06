Registrations are now being taken for two sessions of HuntSAFE classes in Aberdeen. The classes did not happen last year due to concerns about COVID-19. Two sessions are available this year, the first of which begins Monday and continues with classes on May 17 and 24, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. A second session is planned in August with sessions on Aug. 4, 11 and 18.