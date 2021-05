With all the talk of multiverses in superhero films, that sort of logic sometimes seeps into my own brain when I think of what could have been regarding casting on films. For example, in our Earth (which is Earth-Prime), Matt Damon was cast in “The Martian” and would end up earning an Oscar nomination for his role in the Ridley Scott sci-fi film. But on Earth-2, there might exist another version of “The Martian” with a very, very different actor in the leading role.