Million-dollar idea: Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that all coronavirus public health orders will be lifted June 2. Laura Hancock reports that Ohio has been under a state of emergency since March 9, 2020, which has enabled the restrictions. However, in lifting the public health order, DeWine is nullifying his previous benchmark for reopening, which looked at cases per capita. In the next three weeks, DeWine is also offering some creative incentives in the form of drawings for college scholarships and $1 million awards to people who are at least partially inoculated.