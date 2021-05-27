Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Barometer sinuses continued [notes to self] (Reply)

dreamwidth.org
 11 days ago

My barometer sinus headaches aren't so terrible that I'm confined to bed. Instead, they produce those feelings of malaise that make everything harder to do. When the headache dragged on through the storms of yesterday afternoon, I tried taking an ibuprofen last night before bed, but as of this morning I still had dark circles under my eyes and the headache lingered.

rebeccmeister.dreamwidth.org
#Barometer#Grading#Sinus#Ibuprofen#Headaches#Eyes#Bed#Malaise#Dark Circles
Health
Diseases & Treatments
dreamwidth.org

Oh hey look at the time! (Reply)

I can't really say I'm going to bed EARLY but also I'm going to bed early, given recent bedtimes. Good job, me, not getting distracted!. Did a bit of uni work, today, and read a lot. Wanted to be outside more than I was, because of the whole sleeping all day thing, sigh. Thus earlier bedtime! I made it!!! Hopefully that'll mean I don't sleep until mid-afternoon again, yes. >:
Animals
dreamwidth.org

Thursday roadkill report (Reply)

One yearling raccoon at about mile 4 on my bike route, a known raccoon highway. Also flattened crow out in the bog, no sign of what he/she was after. And some stains on the asphalt that I couldn't assign to species. Shadbush setting fruit, honeysuckle buzzing, new patches of bunchberry...
Technology
dreamwidth.org

a half hitch (Reply)

Reason interrupted me this morning with yet another mis-set iPad alarm, which she'd meant for 19:30, not 7:30. I was already awake and trying to identify a music track from four notes. Her alarm had used the tone that sounds not quite like a 1970s or '80s telephone ringing---lacks some of the resonance of a piece of metal being struck within a plastic casing. Anyway, she wanted then to run down the list of alarm-available tones again, I tried not to roll my eyes, and then my ear was snagged by one that's a horrible hatchet job upon the motif from an Enya song. Found and played its first few bars for her. "More, more, find them all," she said gleefully. I caught a few more. A further three sound vaguely familiar, and there's one obvious bit that I didn't play her (last time with something similar, she said, "You could just skip the grrr-ing sexist stuff because I just get angry"---"grr" is her current stand-in for swearwords, her idea: she pokes me hard with a finger if I slip up). Propped up by Reason's review of every single audio option, I guess Apple's prepackaged ringtones are one of the few places where Gen X is sort of visible, alongside younger Boomers. Everything that evokes a tune (not the truly random sound effects) sounds 1980s or very early '90s, not '60s or '70s.
TV Series
dreamwidth.org

Doctor Who Drabble: Regrets (Reply)

Summary: Long life means more time for regrets. Disclaimer: I don’t own Doctor Who, or the characters. The Doctor, in various incarnations, has been around for centuries, travelling from world to world and throughout time, fixing things that have gone wrong. Gallifreyans are naturally longer-lived than many of the universe’s sentient races, and as a Time Lord he also has the ability to cheat death by regenerating.
Health
dreamwidth.org

Back to the grind. (Reply)

Yesterday was my 1st shift (retail cashier) back since I got the flu. I felt like I was gonna die & then I got over it. Thank goodness for cough suppressants & icy hot, because by end of shift I had a back spasm too. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. But I have today off, so it’s all good & my back is fine now, yay.
Public Health
dreamwidth.org

The Day after... (Reply)

Yepp. I'm still here. I am fully vaccinated again any COVID grue. The only side effect I have, is a sore arm where they jabbed me and fatigue. But those are manageable. The arm pain will go away sooner or later and same with the fatigue. I feel blessed to...
Technology
dreamwidth.org

Simply Plural App (2) (Reply)

We just finished adding all the members. We learned a few things:. We use possession skills the most. We added it as a custom front. Brian fronted for two hours to work on CARNIVAL. He felt tired because he was excited. Chaz possessed the mouth earlier to comment in his...
Health
dreamwidth.org

Could be Worse (Reply)

So I had a mini-health-crash that took me down for a week, and then I spent last week doing recovery. Hopefully this week will be more productive. Ironically, after dragging myself out of bed, having done nothing but watch shows for a week, my WiiFit cheerfully informed me that I had the body of a twenty-year-old. I pity that twenty-year-old. It's normal for me to score higher on any kind of physical assesment if I've just come off a multi-day break, though -- is that the way it works for everyone (the story of the famous violinist who if he didn't practise for one day he could tell the difference, etc. seems to indicate not) or is it another side effect of whatever ails me?
Retail
dreamwidth.org

Today is my Monday. (Reply)

Booo! We are back to 8 hour shifts at work, which means back to working 5 days a week. I prefer it anyway, it’s just: change. & 4 cashiers scheduled every day instead of 3, which means less work, which I hate. I prefer to be busy at work because it makes the shift go by faster & I’m less in my head.
Kids
dreamwidth.org

Shake It Out (Reply)

Gloomy weekend. The highlight was theater for both kids. Honey in Improv and Violet at Student Directed. I actually went into the auditorium for live theater, seeing BETCo. There was magic when the house lights went down. Very weird to be sitting indoors with other people but good to feel the energy. We watched The Prince and the Showgirl which was strangely delightful. Also Clue. But it rained and rained and we were swamped. It was really cold in the apartment without heat. Yesterday we went out to Natick for a walk and ice cream. Such a relief to break the bounds of Bline.
dreamwidth.org

News of the Weird (Reply)

My dad is very sick and I'm going down there next week and I don't especially want to talk about it so let's share some strange anecdotes, shall we?. This morning there was a llama in the freezer at work. I told my sister and she replied, "...and?" I guess in Vermont freezer llamas are nbd. (It was a fluffy beanbag so I'm assuming some kind of muscle helper.)
Books & Literature
dreamwidth.org

Fic: A Measure of Life: G (Reply)

Author’s Notes: Watson muses on his life with Holmes on a bright evening in Sussex. How do you measure a life lived with someone you love? I look at my Holmes in the golden sunlight in our garden, and I think of all the time we have had together. The laughter we have shared is shown in the lines on his face. His hands, now a little less deft than they used to be, tell the story of hours of work, and remind me of hours of pleasure too. His lips curve into one of the soft smiles he saves only for me, and I think of the thousands of kisses we have shared. His eyes carry none of the habitual hardness of his working days as they meet mine.
Books & Literature
dreamwidth.org

ah, inspiration (Reply)

Walk into a restaurant I haven't eaten in for a year. Go to pull out the story I'm writing out in longhand. Get the short-story cycle poking at me observing that I was worked on last time I was here. . . . Got another story outlined and some notions...
Lifestyle
dreamwidth.org

Stove Saga (Reply)

Last night we went to a couple stores to look at stoves, and purchased one (with the homeowner's blessing and credit card). There were a couple options that we liked, but nothing was in stock and we have to wait no matter what. So we picked the one Roomie M found on Sunday night!
Cats
dreamwidth.org

roll with it (Reply)

Dash out for a quick walk at a local green space before it got too hot! An excellent plan. Good way to run the car a bit, get outside in a beautiful month, get some exercise. Next weekend will likely be taken up with moving, so an outdoor walk today would make perfect sense!
Mental Health
dreamwidth.org

"regardless grown" (Reply)

I'm in one of those anxiety-infused states, where all the things have already happened and/or been done wrong or communicated badly. Or just felt guilty about, in that way of tensing for the thing going wrong. Abundance took me all over creation this morning and waited in a car with me for a long time and it was lovely, we finished the book we were listening to and cast about for a new one. But also, we were waiting in a car forever, and Light gets impatient and my dad got impatient at any delay and so I don't exactly notice that I'm tense until either it's after, or I until I get tenser.