Latest Things

TV & Videosaboutboulder.com

Common Things

We all have secrets. From the smallest to the most squalid, everyone has a moment, a decision that they dearly wish the rest of the world would never discover. It’s part of being human, and the good news is that for the vast majority of us, our secrets don’t really matter all that much in the grand scheme of things.
Healthhowsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. I’m such a weird mix of emotions since the baby is almost here! I’m excited for summer with the kids but also have no idea what summer will look like. It’s crazy that this baby is almost an exact six month difference from the time of year I had the other two. Let’s just say I’m very glad I will be able to take walks since it won’t be December!
Beauty & FashionMaxim

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt

Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender. Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile. Her fans put forth a...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Basilisk’ #1 is as an eerie and unique opening issue

Basilisk is a new horror miniseries from BOOM! Studios and the minds of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf. It melds superpowers, mystery, and gory horror together to make an opening issue that’s frightening and intriguing. If five people wandered into your small town wearing hospital scrubs and zapped the life from someone with a touch, what would you do? How would the world react? These are questions we ponder as its creators unravel its mystery.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

An interview with Warhammer 40,000 author Dan Abnett, who's writing Fatshark's Darktide

Dan Abnett has a lot to say about Warhammer 40,000 - and so he should. The author behind some of the most beloved Warhammer 40,000 books ever written has been thinking about the lore of Games Workshop's grim dark universe for 20 years. But it's not all about the Space Marines stomping about imperiously, shouting "for the Emperor!" while blasting all in their path to bits with guns large enough to suit a tank. In penning the Gaunt's Ghosts series, which is about Warhammer 40,000's regular human infantry, and the Eisenhorn trilogy, which is about inquisitors who hunt down heretics and demons, Abnett gave Warhammer 40,000 a more human face. Unlike the genetically boosted Space Marines, bog standard humans are squishy, vulnerable and, crucially, relatable. It's exactly this expertise that sparked Abnett's involvement with Darktide.
Video Gamespsu.com

Future Game Show 2021 Will Be Hosted By The Last Of Us Part 2 Actors Troy Baker And Laura Bailey

Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, who portrayed Joel and Abby respectively in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2, will host this year’s Future Game Show. The Future Game Show will take place on June 13 at 4.00pm PST/7.00pm EST, or if you’re in the UK, it’ll be the early hours of June 14 at 12.00am BST. The event will be streamed on GamesRadar, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Hermen Hulst Confirms Next God of War Delayed to 2022

In news that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Sony has delayed the next God of War until 2022. Hermen Hulst confirmed the news in an interview with the official PlayStation Blog:. And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Sony delays God of War sequel

Sony today announced that it has delayed the sequel of God of War to 2022. Santa Monica Studio said on Twitter, "We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and well-being of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022."
Comicsblacknerdproblems.com

Basilisk #1 Review

Writer: Cullen Bunn / Artist: Jonas Scharf / Boom! Studios. The cold open to Basilisk #1, from Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf, is one of the most visually engrossing opening pages of a comic I’ve seen. The hard contrast between sepia tones tessellated between a subdued blue create this haunting juxtaposition of landscapes creates such a chilling atmosphere from the get. Scharf really put his best foot forward in cultivating the world.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Far Cry 6 Supports DualSense Tech, Takedowns; Removes Map Editor

Far Cry 6 will be making full use of the DualSense controller to add a new layer of immersion to the Cuba-inspired Caribbean island of Yara. While answering fan-posed questions on Reddit earlier today, game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be supporting the new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of DualSense on PlayStation 5.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 To Release on PS4 & PS5

Having a hard time finding yourself a PlayStation 5 so you don’t miss out on the latest PlayStation Exclusives?. Stop your worrying and maybe hold onto your PS4 for awhile longer! Hermen Hulst confirmed today the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will both receive cross-gen versions on the PS4 & PS5!
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

God Of War: Ragnarok Was Reportedly Cross-Gen From The Start

Sony Interactive Entertainment originally announced God of War: Ragnarok to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5. However, as of last night, the much-anticipated sequel has not only been delayed to 2022 but has also been confirmed to be releasing for PlayStation 4 as well. God of War: Ragnarok being a...
ComicsTwinfinite

Godzilla Singular Point Comes Highly Recommended by Hideo Kojima

Anyone who is deep enough into gaming knows how much of an auteur Hideo Kojima is when it comes to entertainment, as his unique style always puts his games and opinions in the spotlight. As such, it is very interesting to see him say how much he enjoyed Netflix’s new original anime Godzilla Singular Point.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

The Wind Waker: 10 oddball characters that the fans love

There’s a long list of things to love about The Wind Waker, and for most fans, its charming and endearing characters often sit at the top of that list. Link, Tetra, and the other key players in the game’s story have taken up a permanent home in the hearts of millions of Zelda fans.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: June 5

Today’s Birthday (06/05/21). Learn and grow voraciously this year. Practice skills with an open mind and steady discipline. You’re especially powerful and confident this summer, before autumn changes inspire a transitional phase. Winter collaborative projects heat up, leading to new plans and possibilities next spring. Explore for exciting discoveries. To...
Carssknr.net

Fanhome Reveals First Ever U.S. Purchase Options For Fans And Collectors

Looking forward to seeing more of the great offerings up close. <https://www.fanhome.com/us/welcome/>, the leader in subscription-based collections and models, will make its first line of products available for purchase to fans in the United States for the first time. See below for additional details. * Fanhome's initial debut will introduce subscription-based build-up models for Marvel's Iron Man, Star Wars' R2-D2, and the iconic Dodge Charger from the Fast & Furious movie franchise. Fanhome will also unveil highly detailed figures of Street Fighter characters treasured among the fandom communities. * Each month fans receive a standard shipment consisting of a 16-page magazine full of rich history and interesting facts about their favorite franchise, along with detailed instructions to build their model.