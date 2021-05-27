Latest Things

Dan Abnett has a lot to say about Warhammer 40,000 - and so he should. The author behind some of the most beloved Warhammer 40,000 books ever written has been thinking about the lore of Games Workshop's grim dark universe for 20 years. But it's not all about the Space Marines stomping about imperiously, shouting "for the Emperor!" while blasting all in their path to bits with guns large enough to suit a tank. In penning the Gaunt's Ghosts series, which is about Warhammer 40,000's regular human infantry, and the Eisenhorn trilogy, which is about inquisitors who hunt down heretics and demons, Abnett gave Warhammer 40,000 a more human face. Unlike the genetically boosted Space Marines, bog standard humans are squishy, vulnerable and, crucially, relatable. It's exactly this expertise that sparked Abnett's involvement with Darktide.