New Partnership Expands Healthcare Access For 80,000 Baltimore City Students And Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced a three-year agreement with Managed Health Network (MHN) to provide services in California. With this agreement, families in California with MHN health coverage will have more local mental health professionals to choose from to receive quality care. This increase in access to care is good news for families with children; the new contract coincides with recent data indicating that some COVID-19 mitigation measures have contributed to increases in mental health disorders among young people nationwide.