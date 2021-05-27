New Partnership Expands Healthcare Access For 80,000 Baltimore City Students And Families
When the Covid-19 crisis abruptly shut down schools across the country in March 2020, it became clear to the general public what members of those school communities already knew: schools provide students and their families with a lot more than classroom instruction. Along with academic growth and social engagement, students lost access to basic resources such as food and mental health support during the pandemic.www.forbes.com