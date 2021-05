Last year the end of one of our garden hoses was crushed in the process of a large dead tree being taken down. I'd like to repair it, which apparently involves buying a "mender" -- you cut off the end of the hose, jam the barbed/ridged end of the mender into it, and then tighten the hose down onto the mender. The other end of the mender is a male or female hose fitting, or another insert so you can cut a hose and put it back together where it got a tear. Seems simple enough.