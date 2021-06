They’re back in the game! Back on the case! If you out— that’d be a waste! They’ve lit a fuse and they’ll show you who’s— Legally Blonde! After what feels like an eternity, The Suburban Players of St. Demetrios has finally opened their production of the smash-hit musical Legally Blonde. And the best part is that they’re on stage, live, with an in-person audience! Directed by Lauren Spencer-Harris, with Musical Direction by Steven Soltow, and Choreography by Amie Bell, this feel-good, high-energy musical is the perfect way to get back into the living thrill of live theatre, in person!