The 2021 Closing Ceremonies Post: "I'm talking of death and birth, my love. Don't you see?"

dreamwidth.org
 5 days ago

Index list. Here's the linked, alphabetical list of all stories posted in the FKFicFest 2021 game. You can use the DW tags or AO3 sidebar to help find the story that you'll most enjoy!. The 2021 Table of Contents. Title AuthorRatingTypeWordsCharacters. Three cheers! The 2021 FKFicFest game is now officially...

fkficfest.dreamwidth.org
#My Love#Fkficfest A03 Collection#Masterlist#Forever Knight#Yay#Hooray#History#Ao3 Sidebar#Writers#Hiatus
Relationship Advicehauterrfly.com

10 Reasons I Love Being Able To Talk About Anything With My Partner

Clubs are fine but don’t you just love the dates in which you are sitting across each other, drinking, eating and talking your heart out? The good part is when it’s late enough, several of these places have people dancing around their tables so you get the best of both worlds! Conversation are really important when it comes to bonding. In fact, I am gonna let you in on a little secret – a good conversation on a lazy afternoon with bae can totally turn me on. Actions speak louder than words but the latter are soothing like a love song! A partner that’s like a human journal to you is so amazing.
CelebritiesBBC

George Floyd death: How do I talk to my son about race?

A year on from the death of George Floyd, BBC presenter Eddie Nestor examines his role as a father and how he should approach conversations with his own children about racism. Together with a group of fathers, his wife Lisa and the UK’s largest anti-racism charity, Nestor takes a deep look into how both children and parents can be better equipped in these discussions.
YogaSheKnows

I’m Determined to Love My Body This Summer Because My Daughter Is Watching

It happens every summer, as I prepare to swap out snow suits for swim things, I appraise the swimsuits I own, appraise my own body, and try not to make judgements about myself and my worth. After arguably the most stressful year I have ever parented through, my body has taken on a considerable amount of weight. I have not had time to move my body as much as I would like. I have indulged in many more bottles of wine than I regularly would, and I have absolutely used food as a comfort tool during some of our most challenging days. I may not have made the healthiest choices this year, because frankly, my mental health was more important, and I did what I needed to do to survive.
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

I Love You, P.S. I Love You

Yours was the first publication I read on Medium. John Gorman, Jessica Wildfire, Kris Gage, and Kay Bolden wrote for P.S. I Love You, so I followed them there. When one of my articles was accepted there for the first time, I truly felt I’d arrived. Even though Dan Moore rejected more of mine than he accepted, he then directed me to Sexography where I currently write. Tre L. Loadholt became my cheerleader, and Kay Bolden made me a better writer. Thank you all.
Healthverywellmind.com

'I Hate My Body': What to Do If You Feel This Way

Having a body is no easy task. Just like our minds, our bodies are pretty inescapable. And while having a body alone can be a tough thing, loving your body can sometimes be even more difficult. Whether because your body doesn't work perfectly, or you don't like its shape or size, it's common to feel that you don't fully love your body. These feelings are normal, and tend to come and go throughout life.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

'I'm young, I shouldn't be here': My fight with COVID-19

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The diagnosis of COVID-19 came as a shock because I had been careful. I bought almost everything online, paused my fitness memberships, I always wore a mask, and worked from home for more than a year. So where did I come into contact with the virus? Wherever it was, it was brief. The effects, however, are not.
Footballtigernet.com

The main reason why I don't listen to talk radio is that

Mark Childress is actually letting the coaches talk in a interview. they never seem to let the coach/other person speak. Most of the time the radio host is spending so much time trying to either be funny or lecture the audience on their views. When they finally get a person of interest on they never do their homework and ask good questions.
Kidsgoodmenproject.com

Why I Don’t Let Strangers Touch My Baby

First of all, kids are gross. I know kids touch everything and anything. Aside from being a mom, I’ve been a babysitter, a camp counsellor, a tutor, a piano teacher and a tennis coach for elementary school kids. Their grubby, sticky little hands have been in their nose, their ears, their mouths, handrails, toilets…anything and everything.
Relationship AdviceThe Independent

Dear Fiona: I’m happily married but since I saw my first love I can’t stop thinking about him

“Last month, I bumped into an old boyfriend. I didn’t recognise him at first behind his mask, but he recognised me and spoke to me. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about him since. We parted about nine years ago, when he ditched me for someone else. At the time, I was fairly messed up by the whole thing and swore that if I ever saw him again, I would claw his eyes out!
ReligionAndover Townsman

I'm glad scary things don't scare God

Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Oct. 30, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness. At dusk one evening last week, I had finished some yard work and was walking toward my house. The crunch of dried leaves beneath my feet halted abruptly when I froze in place. A small, weird form was making its way across a field too close for comfort.
Marvel Studiostuipster.com

Routine let’s us feel the comfort of control in our lives. Sudden changes in routine can be very tough in many ways. Try hard to not see a sudden change as a bad thing, merely a thing. Take it in, adapt, evolve, overcome.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. When you honor God with your life, there is a blessing He puts on you that gives you an advantage. When you have the blessing, you won’t have room to receive all the good things God has in store. Expect...
HealthThrive Global

YOU DON’T KNOW HOW I FEEL!

When my husband Peter died six years ago, I grieved with my heart and soul for my aching loss. I was in intense grief and I knew I had to stay there for a long, long time until I could power myself out of the pain. What pissed me off more than anything was the insensitive comments that were hurled at me. Which brings me to the wonderful line in Hamilton’s: Aaron Burr, Sir: “While we’re talking, let me offer you some free advice. Talk less. Smile more.” I wish that people had heeded Aaron Burr and talked less and smiled more! The absolute best comment for me was no words, just a hug. OK, in the time of this pandemic, a hug is not quite yet fully safe (unless we are vaccinated), but just sitting with someone, socially distanced of course, and listening to them is the best you can do for someone in grief. Calling someone in grief on a regular basis is also a great help and soothing balm. Just being present in a griever’s life is authentic and helpful.
Kidsstylisheve.com

People Are Sharing Words Kids Mispronounce and It’s Adorable

Kids are amazing. They are inspiring and fun. Everything about them is adorable especially their first words. If you listen to kids when they speak, then you’ll know that none of their words sound anything like how words are pronounced, and only their parents can decipher what they mean. Every parent has a whole list of words their kids mispronounced. Now, because sharing is caring, Reddit user u/uglyassdude asked parents of the redditors community about some of the words that their young children mispronounce. Redditors didn’t disappoint. Let’s see some of the most adorable and unforgettable words kids mispronounce.
Worldnewspotng.com

“Dear Lord, I can’t fall for this”

Nigerian philanthropist and former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to cry out after waking up to a loan offer by one of the prestigious Nigerian banks. According to Tonto, she had a scary nightmare last night and as she woke up this morning, she had another...
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Radio star Bobby Bones talks potential run for workplace: ‘I do know who I’m’

Radio and TV persona Bobby Bones is not at the moment pursuing a political profession however he additionally is not ruling it out. The 41-year-old host has a brand new present, “Breaking Bobby Bones,” on Nationwide Geographic wherein he heeds his personal recommendation — Battle. Grind. Repeat. — by touring to far-flung locations throughout the nation to search out folks with distinctive jobs, expertise, hobbies and skills.