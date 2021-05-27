newsbreak-logo
Iowa State Patrol say woman walking on I-80 hit, killed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed early Thursday as she walked on Interstate 80 in central Iowa. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the interstate near Altoona, the patrol said. Investigators said a man was merging his car on to I-80 and had entered the travel lanes of the interstate when he hit the woman as she walked on the roadway.

