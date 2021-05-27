Buffalo Bills Rookies Go To Bar-Bill In East Aurora

It’s not unusual for a story that captures the heart of Western New Yorkers to have an East Aurora connection. A story, for instance, like East Aurorans Jim and Lori Reuther and their relationship with the late Ezra Castro, better known to Buffalo Bills fans as Pancho Billa, the fellow from Dallas, Texas, who for some reason, adopted the Buffalo Bills as his team. Castro would travel to Orchard Park for games, fly to away games and even attend the NFL draft as a guest of the team, always donning his signature Pancho Billa superfan regalia: sombrero, crossed bullet sashes, luchador mask, á la the Mexican revolutionary general Pancho Villa. He ate, slept and lived the Buffalo Bills with enthusiasm to rival any lifelong Western New Yorker. It became a two-way embrace as we returned his love for our team by loving him.