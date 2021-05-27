Press Release: Norton Resolution Recognizes D.C. Servicemembers in Advance of Memorial Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a resolution recognizing District of Columbia servicemembers in advance of Memorial Day. Her resolution also calls for statehood for the District to ensure these servicemembers and veterans enjoy the full rights of American democracy given to other American citizens. D.C. servicemembers have served in every war since the Revolutionary War, all without the full and equal rights that can come only with statehood.thedcline.org