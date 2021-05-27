Cancel
erku: permissions (Reply)

By timeasmymeasure
dreamwidth.org
 5 days ago

🌙 SEXUALITY & PREFERENCES: No gender preference; she's never experimented with ladies before. No age limit going up but no one under 18 please. She's gonna start vanilla but is open to suggestions. 🌙 PHYSICAL AFFECTION: yes, please!. 🌙 HUGGING: yes!. 🌙 KISSING: yes!. 🌙 FLIRTING: yes! might...go over her...

souperjie.dreamwidth.org
What to do when there’s no reply

Dear Annie: I am a doctor and have a friend whom I see at medical conferences once or twice a year. We first met five years ago, and we get along great, especially because there was a time when we female doctors were rare. However, our friendship is very casual, and I don't really consider her a close friend. I just think of her as someone I enjoy hanging out with during the conferences.
InternetWired

When to Reply on Social Media—and When to Not

I have a tenet that I follow when it comes to social media conflagrations: Don't add your air to someone else's fire. This rule has saved my butt multiple times. For example, during one social media snafu, a writer responded to a post I made of an article I'd written, saying she wanted to discuss our opposing views—in a Facebook forum of thousands of people. The wording and tone of her comment showed she wasn't interested in a real dialog, so I didn't respond. Had I agreed to the request or made a snarky comment like "Get your own damn articles published," I would have been following her playbook to gain attention for herself and undermine me and my work. Should I have done something else? I figured I'd check with the experts.
Youtubedreamwidth.org

Blog post! (Reply)

I shall do nothing with impunity (until I have to lesson plan again). Also probably sew, as Tom's visiting his dad in Maine (I was invited but didn't really feel like spending 12+ hours in a car twice over the first long weekend I've had for a while!). Decided to...
Healthdreamwidth.org

Back to the grind. (Reply)

Yesterday was my 1st shift (retail cashier) back since I got the flu. I felt like I was gonna die & then I got over it. Thank goodness for cough suppressants & icy hot, because by end of shift I had a back spasm too. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. But I have today off, so it’s all good & my back is fine now, yay.
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

Doctor Who Drabble: Regrets (Reply)

Summary: Long life means more time for regrets. Disclaimer: I don’t own Doctor Who, or the characters. The Doctor, in various incarnations, has been around for centuries, travelling from world to world and throughout time, fixing things that have gone wrong. Gallifreyans are naturally longer-lived than many of the universe’s sentient races, and as a Time Lord he also has the ability to cheat death by regenerating.
Public Healthdreamwidth.org

The Day after... (Reply)

Yepp. I'm still here. I am fully vaccinated again any COVID grue. The only side effect I have, is a sore arm where they jabbed me and fatigue. But those are manageable. The arm pain will go away sooner or later and same with the fatigue. I feel blessed to...
Mental Healththeodysseyonline.com

Personality Tests As Seen From A Psych Major

One really cool thing about my major is just how much it applies to real life. Over the course of my college career, I've learn a variety of information, including: better ways to manage conflicts, why people think and act the ways they do, and what our personalities entail. The...
Mental Healthoprahdaily.com

Oprah Reveals What It Really Takes to Come into Your Own

Every Sunday, Oprah is setting an intention for the upcoming week—exclusively for Oprah Insiders. Join us for reflections on themes like resilience, self-care, hitting reset, and more. This week, Oprah shares a message about what it means to come into your own. Happy Sunday, Oprah Insiders!. So, this week I...
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

Double Drabble: Making Up (Reply)

Summary: Jack and Ianto hate fighting with each other so why do they do it?. Disclaimer: I don’t own Torchwood, or the characters. “I hate fighting with you,” Jack said wearily once he and Ianto had run out of breath and insults. They’d been yelling at each other for a good half an hour and were now both a little hoarse.
House Rentdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

Angel posted and it brought me back to my journal and I realized I only ever use it to vomit out thoughts during really shitty points in my life. And surprise surprise, I'm having a shitty time. My landlord decided to raise the rent. When we moved in 4 years...
Technologydreamwidth.org

a half hitch (Reply)

Reason interrupted me this morning with yet another mis-set iPad alarm, which she'd meant for 19:30, not 7:30. I was already awake and trying to identify a music track from four notes. Her alarm had used the tone that sounds not quite like a 1970s or '80s telephone ringing---lacks some of the resonance of a piece of metal being struck within a plastic casing. Anyway, she wanted then to run down the list of alarm-available tones again, I tried not to roll my eyes, and then my ear was snagged by one that's a horrible hatchet job upon the motif from an Enya song. Found and played its first few bars for her. "More, more, find them all," she said gleefully. I caught a few more. A further three sound vaguely familiar, and there's one obvious bit that I didn't play her (last time with something similar, she said, "You could just skip the grrr-ing sexist stuff because I just get angry"---"grr" is her current stand-in for swearwords, her idea: she pokes me hard with a finger if I slip up). Propped up by Reason's review of every single audio option, I guess Apple's prepackaged ringtones are one of the few places where Gen X is sort of visible, alongside younger Boomers. Everything that evokes a tune (not the truly random sound effects) sounds 1980s or very early '90s, not '60s or '70s.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

Clockwork hearts in space (Reply)

I’m not reading as much YA these days as I used to, but my ace book club (yes, more book clubs) is reading Rosiee Thor’s debut YA sci-fi Tarnished Are the Stars, the premise of which seemed like a fun adventure read: court intrigue, spies and rebels, dangerous (or at least illegal) technology, lesbians, steampunky clockwork stuff in space. And it did in fact have all that, plus an aroace character (hence why the book club was reading it), and it was reasonably fun and entertaining. But I had some trouble really getting too into it, and I can’t tell how much of this is a “me outgrowing YA” thing and how much is just a “debut novel is a bit amateurish” thing, but bits of it just seemed underdeveloped/under-edited to me. Some of the language was a bit overwritten--not just in terms of overexplaining the emotional stuff in an occasionally maudlin way, which is pretty standard for writing aimed at younger readers, but also I distinctly recall early in the book running across a sentence that started with “Her gaze snapped to…” and being like “F, I hate it when people’s gazes/eyes/ocular jellies do things instead of the people just looking at stuff, is this whole book gonna be like that” and it wasn’t entirely but it was enough to keep me from really sinking into it. There was also some plot stuff that seemed sort of slapped together; there was some figuring out of riddles and clues that seemed less like solving and more like jumping to conclusions that happened to be correct (although the worst of these did turn out to be incorrect, which was nice), and I have some questions about the practicalities of the sneaking-around and avoiding-security that probably stem from me having too much personal experience in that field (there is realistic poor/uneven security and there is Well That’s Extremely Convenient poor/uneven security, and I regret that I can tell the difference). The assorted moral questions about identity and power and leadership were addressed in ways I felt were a bit heavyhanded, but the morals themselves are unobjectionable (I really cannot agree harder with lessons like “loyalty isn’t really a virtue if you are being loyal to absolutely terrible people”). Overall it was an entertaining steampunk adventure, a decent way to spend 3 hours of a rainy long weekend, but I would probably not especially recommend it to anyone unless they had some pretty specific asks like “Do you know any space adventure stories that are about heart disease?”
Royalsdreamwidth.org

For incubi_abel (Reply)

Ozan walks briskly down the hallway, a smile on his lips. It had been months and months of fighting, with a funeral and a coronation in between. He'd grown used to the feeling of the crown on his brows, the sword in his hand, but it did not mean that he always enjoyed it. The cost had been great, but finally, finally...
Healthdailyinfographic.com

What “Self Care” Actually Means

There was a time not long ago when I cluttered my schedule with a bunch of stuff to do. It was so tight that so frequently I forgot to save time for…you know, lunch! So I usually ended up having lunch while working, or working while having lunch…I still don’t know what that was.
Recipesdreamwidth.org

Preserved Lemons (Reply)

Cooking adventures: Judith Jones has a recipe that calls for preserved lemons and says "recipe on Page 241;" I turn to page 241 and discover that it takes a month to make preserved lemons. I roll up my sleeves and buy some lemons. Now that I am wise to J....
psychologytoday.com

Curious About Laughter? You’re in Good Company

Those seeking a more complete understanding of laughter and humor make up a diverse community of theorists, researchers, and lay persons. Business owners, advertisers, and human resources departments learn about humor to facilitate productivity and reduce workplace stress. If intentions are unclear, someone's sense of humor can sometimes damage friendships,...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How Being Lonely Helped Me Find My True Self

Most people associate loneliness with negative feelings. I won’t lie, being lonely isn’t fun in the beginning, but after the first couple months, a new feeling started to arise within me. Myself during the beginning of being lonely. I don’t like painting a pretty picture when the truth is anything...