Most people have never heard of the band Days of the New, but they were quite the sensation for a short time in the late 90s. Their first self-titled album went platinum on its release in 1997, selling some 1.5 million copies and dominating American rock charts with singles “Touch, Peel And Stand,” “Shelf in the Room” and “The Down Town.” The band promoted their album on tour with Metallica, and achieved such praise that to this day, frontman and guitarist Travis Meeks has a standing offer to perform with the Boston Pops Orchestra.