Gillibrand Announces Senate Passage Of Amendment Calling For Transparent, Thorough Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan amendment offered by U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Roger Marshall M.D. (R-KS) that calls for transparency into the World Health Organization's (WHO) potentially flawed report on the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, which largely dismissed the possibility that the virus had accidentally escaped from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.