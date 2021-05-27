Gillibrand Announces Senate Passage Of Amendment Calling For Transparent, Thorough Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall’s resolution calling for transparency in the WHA investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has passed the U.S. Senate. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, the Endless Frontier Act stalled in the U.S. Senate, making it possible for him and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to pass their resolution which calls for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly as a stand-alone bill. He said the resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and its allies and partners around the world if China continues its efforts to cover up the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.