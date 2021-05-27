Making A Case: Why Kenny Omega Must Defeat Kurt Angle
Kenny Omega has a stake in being the best wrestler in the world today. However, how would he hold up against the best wrestler in the world back in 2007?. Kenny Omega is on the run of his career. Which is saying something for somebody like Omega. He has been one-half of multiple five-plus star matches. The battles that he had with Kazuchika Okada have gone down in wrestling history. He has truly earned his nickname as a “best bout machine.” Kenny Omega is on the top of the wrestling mountain right now carrying major championships in three companies.dailyddt.com