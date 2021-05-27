newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Making A Case: Why Kenny Omega Must Defeat Kurt Angle

By Granger Chapman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Omega has a stake in being the best wrestler in the world today. However, how would he hold up against the best wrestler in the world back in 2007?. Kenny Omega is on the run of his career. Which is saying something for somebody like Omega. He has been one-half of multiple five-plus star matches. The battles that he had with Kazuchika Okada have gone down in wrestling history. He has truly earned his nickname as a “best bout machine.” Kenny Omega is on the top of the wrestling mountain right now carrying major championships in three companies.

dailyddt.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Baron Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Tna#Star#Inoki Genome Federation#Tag Team Championships#Pac#Cbr#Aew World Champion#Kenny Face#Aaa Mega Champion#Challenger#Impact World Champion#Major Championships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEtheringreport.com

Andrade Challenges AEW Champion Kenny Omega For The AAA Mega Championship At TRIPLEMANIA

We've all been wondering what comes next for Andrade following his WWE departure, and just one day after he was added to the first Federacion Wrestling event, it's now been confirmed that he's joining Mexico's AAA as well. Appearing at the end of the show in a pre-taped video package, the former WWE Superstar shared his goals in the promotion.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review: 5.5.21

We are less than three weeks away from Double Or Nothing and the card is pretty much non-existent so far. You can probably guess where things are going, but it would be nice to start setting things up. Now, forget about all of that because it’s BLOOD & GUTS, which is going to be one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history, as we get an old fashioned WarGames match with the Pinnacle vs. the Inner Circle. Let’s get to it.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says Kenny Omega Winning Impact World Title Does Nothing For Impact

A few months ago AEW and Impact Wrestling started crossing over, and last weekend AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made history when he defeated Rich Swann to win the Impact World Title at the Rebellion pay-per-view. While the title change was exciting for some, others have criticized the AEW/Impact working...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Booker T Comments on Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title

Booker T, the legendary 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke about Kenny Omega winning the Impact Championship. Kenny Omega is also the AEW World Champion and his victory surprised many people. Kenny Omega has been appearing quite regularly on Impact TV. This is due to the partnership that AEW...
WWEringsidenews.com

How Long Kenny Omega vs Andrade Has Been In The Works

Andrade surprised fans yet again as he showed up during AAA’s Rey De Reyes event last night. He challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. That match wasn’t accepted yet, but it’s only a matter of time before the two will officially throw down. During Wrestling Observer...
WWEComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Blasts AEW for Presentation of Kenny Omega's Impact World Championship

This week's AEW Dynamite marked the first time Kenny Omega has appeared in front of AEW fans holding all four of his world championship titles. "The Cleaner" wore the AEW World Championship throughout his segment with Tony Schiavone and Orange Cassidy, while his lackey Michael Nakazawa wore both of the Impact World Championships and the AAA Mega Championship. WWE Hally of Famer Bully Ray, who held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice during his singles career, took great offense to how Impact's top title was being presented.
WWEcultaholic.com

Kurt Angle: Fit Finlay Could Have Been One Of The Faces Of WWE

Kurt Angle has named Fit Finlay as one of the most talented wrestlers he's ever seen and believes he could have been one of WWE's top guys. Finlay, who now works for WWE has a backstage producer, joined the promotion as a Superstar in 2005 and worked on-screen after years of being a trainer for the company.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Andrade Challenges Kenny Omega At AAA Debut

Andrade was a very popular WWE superstar and he recently challenged Kenny Omega after making his AAA debut. Andrade was recently released by WWE. He Is Charlotte Flair’s fiancee and was also a very good technical wrestler. However, he asked to be released by WWE a few months ago as...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Reveals Which Violent Jon Moxley Moment Made Her Most Uncomfortable

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Oral Sessions host and Messy In The Kitchen author Renee Paquette. Along with being a podcast host and an author, Paquette is also very active on social media, most notably whenever her husband, Jon Moxley, is involved in any kind of hardcore match. Hausman asked Paquette what it’s like for her to watch her husband involved in these violent matches.
WWEgivemesport.com

The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker: Kurt Angle names GOAT of wrestling

Kurt Angle is one of the biggest stars to set foot in WWE. Not only was he an established technical wrestler when he arrived on the roster, having already won a gold medal at the Olympics - with a broken fricken' neck - but he also developed into one of the most loved Superstars in history.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Kurt Angle On Possibly Facing Sting In A Match In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” and talked about the possibility of him facing fellow Hall of Famer Sting in a match in AEW down the line as the history between Kurt Angle and Sting has been well documented with their huge matches in TNA.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle discusses his in-ring future

One of the most charismatic and victorious characters of the last two years of WWE and TNA is undoubtedly the Atlanta '96 Olympic champion, Kurt Angle, known first for winning the gold medal at the Olympics and then for becoming WWF world champion/And then by the then TNA, which has now become Impact Wrestling.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Kurt Angle Vs. Owen Hart: A Dream Match Happened & We Didn't See It

Wrestling fans love coming up with dream matches. Highly unlikely or outright impossible battles between legends that can only take place in our collective imaginations or on a video game screen. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles, and of course, The Undertaker vs Sting. We each have a dream match that we'd pay a ton to see come to fruition and a wrestler often featured in dream match scenarios is the Olympic hero and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Angle is one of the all-time greatest talents to step foot in any kind of ring and while he's had classic bouts with some of the greatest legends ever, we've never been able to see him go toe-to-toe with the legendary Hart family, specifically Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Well, as it turns out, some lucky people did actually get to see Kurt Angle vs Owen Hart.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Why Orange Cassidy Should Be the One to Challenge Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing

On the latest “Blood and Guts” special edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced a World Championship Eliminator match for next week’s show. Whoever wins this one on one bout will lay claim to challenging Kenny Omega himself at AEW’s premier event Double or Nothing. The two competitors in question are PAC and Orange Cassidy. Omega would laugh at the fact that Cassidy even has the opportunity to even be in the conversation of challenging him for the world title. Kenny stated then and there that AEW management should make it official already because he didn’t believe Orange had a chance. PAC vs. Omega for the AEW World Title he said. But the “Best Bout Machine” might be underestimating the “King of Sloth Style ” a little too much. Orange Cassidy has proven himself to be a formidable opponent against the likes of Chris Jericho and many others. And could be the perfect opponent for Omega come Double or Nothing and here’s why.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Early Preditions For AAA TripleMania XXIX

As we all know, it’s been a rough 18 months for most professional wrestling promotions all around the world due to the global pandemic preventing audiences to attend shows. In the case of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, it’s been no different as ever since their last taped shows in March 2020 there have been basically no shows held for weeks, sometimes months at a time. Things are finally starting to look up for the Mexican promotion as they held one of their marquee events, Rey de Reyes this past weekend. Even though the show still had no live audience, the reception, and online comments have been nothing but positive. With the inclusion of international talents such as Sam Adonis and IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, it looks like Lucha Libre is starting to go back to normal ahead of TripleMania 2021.
WWEComicBook

Chris Jericho Argues Against an AEW vs. Impact Invasion Angle, Supports One With New Japan

When Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship back in December and arrived in Impact Wrestling alongside Don Callis, many fans believed this was the start of a major crossover between All Elite Wrestling and Impact. But in the months since then, that hasn't really been the case. Omega has popped up on Impact consistently, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone appear every week via paid ads, Matt Hardy and Private Party had a brief stint in Nashville and The Good Brothers have been consistently on Dynamite, but it hasn't become the all-out invasion or promotion war fans thought it could be.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Job Triple H Offered Him

Kurt Angle has had an interesting career with WWE as he returned to the company in 2017 for a Hall of Fame induction, and he later became the Raw General Manager. Angle wrestled his retirement match when he was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and then he took on a backstage role with the company.