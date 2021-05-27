5-27-21 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

Odds are, you probably never thought that you would need a book light. After all, couldn’t you just turn on the lights in your room or home when reading at night? Yes, sure, you could. But that’s not the time for a book light. If you share a bed with a partner, you can’t exactly keep the lights on all night as you follow Poirot in his latest mystery. Likewise, there can be something very relaxing about a book light. We stare at blue light screens all day, sometimes it’s nice to wind down with the soft, orange glow of a reading light before bed.