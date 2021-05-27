Check out the groovy new Spongebob Squarepants collaboration with Vans

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers wrote “A Dustland Fairytale” in 2008 (for the band’s third album, Day & Age) as his mother battled brain cancer; she died a few years later. The resulting song is a typically epic Killers saga, crafting the story of his parents falling in love in a trailer park in 1961, although knowing the track’s full backstory makes the lyrics rather tear-inducing (“Now Cinderella don’t you go to sleep… Don’t you know the kingdom’s under siege / And everybody needs you.”) It’s a poignant tale that, frankly, could fit right into the Bruce Springsteen canon, alongside great love-in-real-life tracks like “The River.” The New Jersey legend has long been an obvious influence on The Killers, but The Boss has nothing but good things to say about the Vegas band, professing in a recent interview, “It makes you happy to see where your music goes and who it inspires.”