Check out the groovy new Spongebob Squarepants collaboration with Vans

SpongeBob SquarePants is getting another spinoff with The Patrick Star Show. Nickelodeon announced the new program in a press release and on social media. Friday, July 9th will get things started at 7 PM ET/PT. From then on, the beginning of the weekend will mark a new episode of The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post. Paramount+ users that watch SpongeBob SquarePants and Kamp Koral will have a lot to look forward to as the year stretches on. It’s hard to believe but the little sponge has been on television for 18 years. He’s been the number-one animated series that time. Newer generations are getting these spinoffs along with the older episodes. With the streaming service business booming, look for more of your favorite programs to be branching out. Check out what Nickelodeon had to say about their upcoming show and watch a cool clip.