STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPBULIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS on the way

By Avery Kaplan
The Beat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2021, a new series arrives: Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows by Daniel José Older, David Wachter, and Giada Marchisio, with a cover by David López and a variant cover by Ario Anindito and Rachelle Rosenberg. The comic will feature a noir-style mystery that draws from many of the other High Republic story lines.

www.comicsbeat.com
Cavan Scott
#Clones#History Books#Comic Books#October#Repbulic#Local Comic Shop#Shadows#Trail#Star#Episode Ii#Feature#Storylines#Storm#Landing#Project Luminious
