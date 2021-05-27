Backups on Buckman Bridge causes major headaches for drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The backup from the Buckman Bridge caused some major headaches Thursday morning as people were left sitting in traffic.

Anthony Hall said he waited in his car for over an hour.

Hall was on his way back to home to Savannah, Georgia when he got stuck in the standstill.

“Horrible. Just no other way to put it but horrible. Unexpected and just trying to make the best of it,” Hall said.

Hall was visiting a friend in Jacksonville and never expected the southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge to close.

Cars inched by crews working on the southbound lanes of the bridge.

Frank Zoerner was stuck inside his car for an hour and 45 minutes.

He lives in Orange Park and was trying to get his kids to school in Mandarin on time.

“I’m trying to get them to school by 8 a.m. but it’s looking like that’s not going to happen so we’re going to have to figure out another way to get to school,” Zoerner said.

For people like Hall and Zoerner, they are all trying to make the best of it until the congestion clears up.

“Just sit there and wait it out,” Zoerner said.

“Definitely not the way I planned on spending my time getting back home,” Hall said.

FHP said it doesn’t have a time frame on when the southbound lanes will open.

Troopers say crews are working as fast as they can but they want to do it safely, too.

©2021 Cox Media Group