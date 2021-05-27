New COVID-19 death reported in North Dakota; active virus cases continue dropping
North Dakota Health Department data on Thursday showed 40 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one more coronavirus-related death. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of deaths on the state's coronavirus dashboard stood at 1,510, one more than Wednesday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals were unchanged, at 192 and 100, respectively.bismarcktribune.com