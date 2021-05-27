newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 Pandemic Response the Blueprint for Reducing C Difficile Impact

By Kenny Walter
hcplive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple studies have found a decrease in CDI rates during the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to previous years. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the US during the early part of 2020, like any other business, hospitals adopted several measures to reduce the risk of viral spread. Whether it is...

