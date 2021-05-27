Olivia Rodrigo Shares ‘Good 4 U’ Music Video Inspiration and Advice to Her Younger Self in Twitter Q+A
Olivia Rodrigo surprised her fans on May 26 when she announced that she'd be holding a Q+A on Twitter to answer her supporters' biggest questions. The Disney+ star answered fans wondering about her music, what she'd say to her younger self, and even her favorite snack (spoiler: it isn't something sour!). Her debut album Sour came out on May 21 following the success of her first three singles: "drivers license;" "deja vu;" and "good 4 u." Here's what Rodrigo had to say in the question and answer event online.