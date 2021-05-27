Olivia Rodrigo Shares ‘Good 4 U’ Music Video Inspiration and Advice to Her Younger Self in Twitter Q+A

As the late, great Jessica Walter once said, “Good for her!” Olivia Rodrigo earned her second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention second No. 1 debut, with “good 4 u,” her third single off new album Sour. That makes the album — which came out on May 21 and is heading toward a sweet No. 1 debut on next week’s Billboard 200 — the first-ever debut album to be preceded by two No. 1 debuts, never mind two No. 1s, period. The only previous albums to include two songs that debuted at No. 1 were Mariah Carey’s Daydream, Drake’s Scorpion, and Ariana Grande’s thank u, next — each the artist’s fifth, Billboard noted. “good 4 u” hits No. 1 largely thanks to a big streaming week, with 43.2 million American streams. Previously, Rodrigo’s runaway hit “drivers license” became the first debut single to debut at No. 1.