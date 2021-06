Jeannie Mai is back up and running following her dangerous run-in with an illness that affected her throat, but she's "still bitter" about having to give up her spot on Dancing With the Stars because of it. “It was truly the hardest job I’ve ever had. I’m still reeling from how challenging it was and how much [time] it took to me every week to learn a new dance,” Mai told US Weekly while promoting the upcoming season of ABC's Holey Moley. “At the same time, I’m still bitter about having to leave so early that I’m pissed that Chrishelle [Stause] took the spot I should have had. I’m still going through my emotions.”