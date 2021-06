News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you have visited any major city in the world, you are likely to have seen a Hard Rock Café. In terms of the café, despite the American influence, the first Hard Rock Café opened for business in London in 1971 under the guidance of Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton. Having initially started with some elaborate decoration, the café quickly switch to the memorabilia theme we all know today.