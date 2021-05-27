Cancel
Mount Sherman native, Constructionman Damian Pearsall checked aboard USS Constitution

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 28 days ago

BOSTON – Mount Sherman, Kentucky native, Constructionman Damian Pearsall checked aboard USS Constitution, May 26. Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy's special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment. "Treat every person as they want to be treated," said Pearsall. Pearsall has served the Navy for four months and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

