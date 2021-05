Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Second Lt. Caron Nazario was driving with temporary tags. The US Army Medical Corps officer had just purchased a new SUV and had a temporary cardboard plate taped to the inner rear window when two officers of the Windsor, Virginia, police department pulled him over for not having license plates, according to their report. But when Nazario, who is Black and Latino, pulled to a stop at a gas station, officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker immediately drew their guns. Then they pepper sprayed him and shoved him to the ground. Nazario, who was in uniform, tried to keep his hands in the air as he repeatedly asked the officers to calm down. Videos of the encounter went viral in April, when Nazario filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the officers violated his right to be free from excessive force.