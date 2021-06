Q: From our perspective in the Milky Way, we see the Andromeda Galaxy almost — but not quite — edge on. At what angle do the inhabitants of Andromeda see our galaxy?. A: The inclination angle of a galaxy is defined as the orientation of its stellar disk relative to the line of sight of an observer. A galaxy with an inclination angle of 90° is viewed edge-on, whereas a galaxy with an inclination angle of 0° is viewed face-on. Andromeda has an inclination angle of about 77° — meaning, as you said, we see it nearly edge-on.