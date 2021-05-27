newsbreak-logo
Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

By Kaitlin Reilly
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Want to Beat Blake on "The Voice" Which member of the Jonas Brothers is best in a crisis? Nick Jonas has an idea. On the May 26 episode of The Late Late Show, Nick, along with his brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for a chat less than a week after the trio reunited at the Billboard Music Awards. While the group is gearing up for a sure to be special tour, a less fun moment the group discussed was the scary bike accident Nick suffered while filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams.

