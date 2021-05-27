Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Saturday Night Live was a rerun once again this weekend — but luckily, it is the last one before the show comes back to finish out Season 46. Instead of a new SNL last night, NBC aired the Feb. 27 episode, which featured Nick Jonas as musical guest and host. Jonas' episode coincided with the release of his solo album, Spaceman, his first since 2016 and the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers after their successful 2019 reunion. He performed his new singles "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven," but also got fans talking thanks to a cameo in the episode.