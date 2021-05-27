Core Capital-Goods Orders Post A Strong Gain in April

Donaldson Co. reported third-quarter sales of $765.0 million, up 21.5 percent from the same period in 2020, when sales were $629.7 million. “Donaldson’s third quarter sales were the highest quarterly sales in our 106-year history and reflected strength in the economy as seen in our Engine segment and the beginning of recovery in our Industrial segment,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, CEO, in a prepared statement. “Additionally, although we faced pressures from our supply chain, raw material costs, and sales mix, we were able to offset this with volume leverage and recorded a year-over-year increase in gross margin of 50 basis points to 33.7 percent. We continue to expand our leadership position in filtration technology as we deliver on our strategy to increase our addressable market and generate higher returns.