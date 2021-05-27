Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Core Capital-Goods Orders Post A Strong Gain in April

By Robert Hughes
aier.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew orders for durable goods fell in April, decreasing 1.3 percent, following a run of 11 consecutive gains. Total durable-goods orders are up 32.2 percent from a year ago. The April drop puts the level of total durable-goods orders at $246.2 billion (see top of first chart). New orders for...

www.aier.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Financial Markets#Growth Capital#Equity Prices#Financial Capital#Aier#Bbh#Prudential Equity Group#Ma#Fordham University#Lehigh University#Core Capital Goods#Upward Pressure#Primary Metals#Capital Spending#Durable Goods#Prospects#April#Durable Goods Orders#Nondefense Capital Goods#Rising Confidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockseconomies.com

US stocks finish higher, post weekly gains

US stock indices rose on Friday, despite the release of disappointing monthly jobs report. The US Department of Labor reported that the economy has added 559K new jobs in May, missing forecasts of 645K. The US unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in May from 6.1% in April, better than analysts'...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to post strong daily gains

USD/CAD rose sharply during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index clings to daily gains around 90.50. Surging US T-bond yields and upbeat data boost USD on Thursday. The USD/CAD pair gained traction during the American trading hours and climbed to its highest level in nearly a week at 1.2120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 1.2111.
Worldactionforex.com

Canada’s GDP Posted a Solid Gain in Q1/2021, but Softened in April

Q1 GDP rose 5.6% (annualized) following a 9.3% Q4/2020 increase. Preliminary April GDP estimate showed a drop of 0.8% from March as containment measures bit. Government supports to keep putting a floor under household incomes through third virus wave. The increase in Q1 GDP reported this morning was well-telegraphed by...
ConstructionBeaumont Enterprise

Construction spending posts modest 0.2% gain in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction. The April increase followed a much stronger 1% gain in March which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2% advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion in April, 9.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Businessactionforex.com

US: Surge in Core Capital Goods Orders Despite Headline Dip in Durables

The 1.3% drop in durable goods orders in April reflected supply chain issues continuing to snarl up auto production and a sharp drop in defense spending. Hidden under the headline was an impressive 2.3% increase in core capital goods orders in a sign that broad capacity constraints are supporting new investment. That could take the edge off some recent inflationary pressures and support the Fed’s view that the current pace of inflation is temporary, and that the supply side of the economy will adjust to meet the impressive demand environment.
RetailFXStreet.com

US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending

Durable Goods expected to rise 0.8% in April. Retail Sales were weak in April after a strong first quarter. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction. Markets may find some dollar and yield solace in Goods Orders. Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up...
BusinessRTTNews

Germany Factory Orders Fall In April

Germany's factory orders declined in April as the decrease in domestic demand offset the growth in foreign orders, data from Destatis revealed on Monday. Manufacturing orders dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to the 3.9 percent increase seen in March and economists' forecast of +1.0 percent. Excluding major...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in April

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in April on falling domestic demand, data showed on Monday, suggesting that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy are still feeling the effects of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Orders Of Big-ticket Goods Fall 1.3% In April: Govt

Orders of big-ticket US manufactured goods fell in April for the first time after 11 months of increases, dropping 1.3 percent, according to government data released Thursday. The $3.2 billion decline, which defied expectations for another increase, was driven by a 6.7 percent drop in transportation equipment, the Commerce Department reported.
Businessdailymagazine.news

Will ETFs Suffer as US Consumer Sentiment Falls in May?

The increasing concerns about the U.S. inflation levels continue to dampen U.S. consumer sentiments. Notably, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 82.9 in May from 88.3 last month. The reading remained mostly flat with May's preliminary reading of 82.8. The metric also remained on par with economists' forecasts, per a Reuters poll.
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise after May jobs report

NEW YORK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, even after weaker-than-expected payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 34,756.39. The S&P 500 added 37.04 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,229.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 199.98 points, or 1.47 percent, to 13,814.49.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

The Topps Company Reports Strong Q1 Revenue Gains

The Topps Company Inc. announced that total net sales for the company’s first-quarter ended April 3 increased 55 percent over the same period a year ago to approximately $166.6 million. “We are very pleased with the strength exhibited by our business during the first quarter,” said Michael Brandstaedter, CEO, The...
Financial ReportsSfvbj.com

Semtech Shares Gain on Strong First Quarter Results

Shares of Semtech Corp. gained more than 5 percent on Thursday, the day after the company reported its fiscal first quarter earnings. The Camarillo semiconductor and Internet-of-Things products manufacturer reported adjusted net income of $34.8 million (53 cents a share) for the quarter ending May 2, compared to adjusted net income of $23 million (35 cents) in the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased by 28 percent to $170 million.
Financial Reportsconstructionequipment.com

Donaldson Posts 21% Sales Gain

Donaldson Co. reported third-quarter sales of $765.0 million, up 21.5 percent from the same period in 2020, when sales were $629.7 million. “Donaldson’s third quarter sales were the highest quarterly sales in our 106-year history and reflected strength in the economy as seen in our Engine segment and the beginning of recovery in our Industrial segment,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, CEO, in a prepared statement. “Additionally, although we faced pressures from our supply chain, raw material costs, and sales mix, we were able to offset this with volume leverage and recorded a year-over-year increase in gross margin of 50 basis points to 33.7 percent. We continue to expand our leadership position in filtration technology as we deliver on our strategy to increase our addressable market and generate higher returns.
Industryccjdigital.com

Trailer orders slide but demand remains strong

Fleets booked 14,400 new trailer orders in April, 52% lower than March but a staggering 3,600% above COVID-impacted March 2020, according to preliminary data from ACT Research. Year-to-date net order volume of just over 102k trailers – up 164% versus last year, according to Frank Maly, Director CV Transportation Analysis...
Georgia Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

Georgia posts strong growth figures

Georgia's statistics agency this week reported that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in April reached 44.8 percent year-over-year and averaged 8.1 percent in the first four months of the 2021. At a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili took credit for these "unprecedently high" figures. "This is the result...
Economynextbigfuture.com

Tesla Has Strong April Global Sales

Plug in electric vehicles and full battery electric vehicle sales were up over 40% from last year in terms of percentage of overall car sales. 2021 PEV (plug-in electric) share was 5.7% (3.7% BEV) compared to PEV at 4% of total car sales in April 2020. PEV registrations were up...