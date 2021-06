ANNAPOLIS, Md. – For the first time since March 25, 2020, the State of Maryland is reporting under 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, the state is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19. One month ago today, the state reported 939 new cases. In addition, the case rate has dropped under 3 per 100k for the first time since March 30, 2020. Kent County is the first jurisdiction in the state to enter the green zone, with a case rate under 1 per 100k.