In a recent phone call to the head of the citizens review board on Duluth’s policing, I asked two questions. One, why were Duluth and Superior police officers returned to their jobs after being videotaped slapping a Black girl and slamming her against the hood of a squad and after dragging a handcuffed person down a hallway without adequate regard for his head or neck bouncing through door jams? Why, with those skeletons in both their past and present records?