A Discussion on Critical Race Theory in a Free Society
On this episode of the AIER Authors Corner, Ethan Yang interviews AIER Senior Fellow Phil Magness on the topic of Critical Race Theory. Although the subject has certainly become a major discussion point in American society, the level of understanding for the idea tends to be lacking on both sides. Through this episode, we hoped to not only discuss the implications of Critical Race Theory but also its basic scholarly underpinnings so that those who wish to oppose or support it are better informed.www.aier.org