A Discussion on Critical Race Theory in a Free Society

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, has introduced legislation that would establish a Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Audits under the office of the state's Auditor General. House Bill 1482 was referred to the House State Government Committee this week for consideration. The bureau would be required to conduct result-confirming audits of each election in the Commonwealth by the third Friday following the election. The audits would examine processes and results, including equipment, absentee and mail-in ballots, performance audits of election systems at least every five years, and any other audit deemed necessary by the bureau to ensure public trust in election outcomes. Previous elections would not be reviewed by the bureau.