Bob Gwizdz: Salmon in the Classroom

$8.75M Beachfront Lake Michigan Retreat in Saugatuck, MI. $8,750,000 | Built 1990 | 8,365 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 5.5+ Baths | 7.31 Acres. An iconic and sought after home on Lake Michigan and the Saugatuck channel is on the market for $8.75 million. Designed by architect John Tilton and built in 1990 on 7.31 acres, the main house and guest house offer over 8,300 square feet of beautifully designed and crafted space. Great for entertaining, the residence includes over 4,000 square feet of porch space and 447 feet of shared Lake Michigan beach frontage. Nature abounds along the winding drive leading you through hundreds of acres of protected forested dunes. Marvel at the surrounding hardwoods, catch glimpses of wildlife and watch boats navigating the harbor. The developers chose legacy over maximum financial gain, resulting in conserved land that will remain untouched forever. Situated at the Saugatuck pierhead and extending down the channel to the private boat basin, Northshore of Saugatuck blends the beauty of the lakeshore and its surrounding landscape. The floor plan offers open entertaining rooms lined in windows and doors allowing natural light to flood in. There are 5 bedrooms and 5.5+ bathrooms. The property is on the market for $8.75 million with Andrea Crossman of Coldwell Banker.