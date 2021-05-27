newsbreak-logo
Saugatuck, MI

Bob Gwizdz: Salmon in the Classroom

By BOB GWIZDZ Special to the Record-Eagle
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUGATUCK — Salmon in the Classroom is one of the Department of Natural Resources’ most successful educational campaigns. Most years, some 300 teachers have aquaria in their rooms, where they raise salmon — which arrive as fertilized eggs from a DNR weir — and then release them into local waterways.

