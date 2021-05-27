Sech & RichMusic Renew Global Recording, Publishing Deal
Sech has renewed his recording and publishing deal with RichMusic, the independent record label tells Billboard. The Panamanian chart-topping and Latin Grammy-nominated artist, known for his anthemic reggaeton songs such as "Otro Trago" and "Relación," signed the multi-million dollar deal last week in Miami. During the signing, Sech was represented by Matt Greenberg (Ritholz, Levy, Fields, LLP) and RichMusic was represented by Oswaldo Rossi (Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk, LLP).www.billboard.com