Sech & RichMusic Renew Global Recording, Publishing Deal

For all of those excited to see Big Brother Canada still going strong over at Global, we come bearing good news!. Today, it was officially revealed at Corus’ upfront event that the competition show will be coming back for a season 10. This comes on the heels of an excellent season 9, one marked by both great casting and an exceptional winner in Tychon Carter-Newman. We do think that the series is on the right track right now when it comes to both diversity and production value; we also continue to give them kudos for making season 9 work in the midst of a global health crisis.