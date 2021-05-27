Cancel
Sech & RichMusic Renew Global Recording, Publishing Deal

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSech has renewed his recording and publishing deal with RichMusic, the independent record label tells Billboard. The Panamanian chart-topping and Latin Grammy-nominated artist, known for his anthemic reggaeton songs such as "Otro Trago" and "Relación," signed the multi-million dollar deal last week in Miami. During the signing, Sech was represented by Matt Greenberg (Ritholz, Levy, Fields, LLP) and RichMusic was represented by Oswaldo Rossi (Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk, LLP).

