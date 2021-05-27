Salud! State Line Distillery debuts London Dry gin, expanded patio
When John Mleziva wanted to help people make better cocktails at home during the pandemic, he got his 4-year-old daughter to help him out. On their “Cocktails with Chloe” video series on Facebook, Mleziva, owner of State Line Distillery in Madison, demos a daiquiri, a Tom Collins, a Bees Knees and a classic old fashioned. Dad drops knowledge about spirits while Chloe pours (with a few spills) and provides color commentary (mainly sound effects and little-kid giggles).madison.com