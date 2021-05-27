newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

Attorney General Raoul, Illinois State Police Director Kelly Highlight Increase In Online Child Sexual Exploitation Reports

RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly were joined today by investigators from the Attorney General’s office and the Illinois State Police to highlight the increase in reports of online child sexual exploitation during the pandemic. The agencies partner to protect children online through Illinois’ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Attorney General Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Secretary of State Jesse White Warns Residents to be Aware of Scams Targeting Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. “I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” said White. “My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.” Continue Reading
Ballwin, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Charges Issued in North County Homicide

BALLWIN, MO. - On Friday, May 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Sultan Alhamed, 24 years of age, of the 400 block of Iron Lantern Drive in Ballwin, Missouri 63011, for one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. The deceased is positively identified as Richard Hoelscher, 56 years of age, of the 12000 block of Riverview Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138. The probable cause statement reads: Defendant Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Investigates Fatal Traffic Crash On Illinois Route 111 Just North Of Schoolhouse Road

GRANITE CITY - The Illinois State Police District 11 released the following information about a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 12:19 a.m. on May 30, 2021, on Illinois Route 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road in Madison County. This is the preliminary report: WHERE: Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road, Madison County. VEHICLE : Unit 1-2009 Silver Mercury Grand Marquis. DRIVER: Unit 1- John Shea, a 31-year-old male from Granite City, IL. – Transported to a regional Continue Reading
Franklin County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences Franklin County Woman For Far-Reaching Fraud/Money Laundering Scheme

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Christen Diane Schulte to 80 months in prison today. The 35-year-old Washington, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, last year, to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of money laundering. Schulte was a former bookkeeper and office manager of a farm and trucking companies based in New Haven, Missouri. Between January 2018 and February 2020, Schulte knowingly and intentionally devised and Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Applauds New DOJ Efforts to Prevent and Mitigate Hate Crimes

— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today applauded U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for taking several steps to improve the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) efforts to prevent and mitigate hate crimes and hate incidents after recent spikes in both anti-Asian and anti-Semitic attacks against Americans. Attorney General Garland’s move to improve federal anti-hate efforts comes after Duckworth asked Garland in March to have DOJ prioritize combatting hate crimes Continue Reading
Mchenry County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Candidate for U.S. Senate Condemns McHenry County's Board, Rips Opponent

SCHAUMBURG, IL. – After not a modest exercise of nationalist zeal and avuncular condescension, a majority of members belonging to a county board in northern Illinois recently resolved to extend a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to incarcerate non-citizens in federal custody. Near then end of a meeting of McHenry county’s board on May 18 th , notwithstanding objections of order, the board’s chair nevertheless installed a speaker whose refrains of illegality Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Crowder Installed As President Of Illinois Judges Association

MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barb Crowder (ret.) will beinstalled as President of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on June 4, 2021. The Illinois Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system. Judge Crowder retired after twenty years as an Illinois state court Continue Reading
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis County Officers Respond To Call Of Cutting, Upon Arrival Locate Deceased Male, One Now In Custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On May 27, 2021, at approximately 2:12 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male, in his late-50s or early-60s, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The suspect, an adult male in his mid-20s, was taken into custody on scene without incident. The individuals involved are known to one another. The Bureau of Continue Reading
Sangamon County, ILsangamonsun.com

Week ending May 22: 1 inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 22. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...