The new children’s book from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was inspired by a Father’s Day gift to her husband, Prince Harry, the actor-turned-royal told NPR in an interview. “As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?,” the duchess, better known in the States as Meghan Markle, told NPR’s Weekend Edition. “And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.”