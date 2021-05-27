newsbreak-logo
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

