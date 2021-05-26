Collecting

The Dark Lord of the Sith is back, and this time, he is looking for some peace and quiet in his Meditation Chamber. Coming out of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back, LEGO has captured Darth Vader and his Meditation Chamber in beautiful brick scale. The 663 set includes 2 LEGO Minifigures with Darth Vader and General Veers, allowing fans to create the infamous scene from Episode VI. The chamber opens and closes just like the film and even has a rotating chair to place Darth Vader in. Star Wars fans will be able to now build an amazing recreated set straight from the films, all displayed on a display base with a nameplate. The Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber LEGO Set is priced at $69.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are currently live, and collectors can buy one of their collections here.