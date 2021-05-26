Reviewing the April Tabacco Family Collection was a special treat for me. This collection, although on a much greater scale, closely follows my favorite areas of currency collecting. First, the immense complete collection of Fractional currency. Besides being complete it includes a vast number of inverted back notes. This mirrors the O’Mara collection and one of my special favorites. I only completed a type set and it took me 19 years, as this is a rare and difficult area. The collection’s two major rarities include the Third issue 10 cent Green Back autographed note in PMG 40, Fr1255a, with only two in the census, and selling for $108,000; and the Fr 1352 50 cent Justice note in 64 PPQ grade, one of three known. It sold for $98,000.