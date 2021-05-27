Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Its 100% Owned - Golden Promise Gold Property - Central Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /June 3, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has obtained its drilling permit for the Kir Vit prospect six km north of the three high-grade gold deposits at the Larder Gold Project. The Company's maiden program at Kir Vit hit gold mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes and discovered three new mineralized zones. Gatling has also entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 25% interest in certain mining leases on the western portion of the Larder property known as the Swansea zone, such that Gatling will now hold a 100% interest in all mining leases and claims on its Larder property.